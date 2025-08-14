New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - With tailored experiences becoming the norm, today's most effective branding strategies strike a balance between creativity and data-driven precision.









[DesignRush Rounds Up the Top Branding Agencies in August 2025]



"We talk to a lot of companies that feel stuck. They've got a good brand, but it's not landing," says Andrija Savic, Director of Client Relationships at DesignRush.

"What we're seeing more often is that the brands getting more engagement are the ones leveraging tools to tailor their messaging and visuals to specific audiences," referencing DesignRush's latest findings that AI-driven personalization can boost brand engagement by up to 25%.

"Many of the branding agencies we work with are starting to build this into their processes, and it's working," he added.

To help companies keep up with fast-changing consumer expectations, DesignRush has identified the leading branding agencies that combine creative thinking with technical strategy. Specializing in identity design, brand systems, and customer experiences, these teams help brands deliver more tailored touchpoints that drive connection.

Here are the top branding agencies in August 2025:

1. Gyst Design

Location: California, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Food and Beverage, Sports, and Entertainment

Website: gystdesign.com

2. One Branding

Location: Iowa, USA

Industries: Tech, Gaming/Entertainment, Craft Beer, Music

Website: onedsm.com

3. Cyber Aliens

Location: Kerala, India

Industries: AI, Consumer Goods, Corporate Services, Hardware & Networking

Website: cyberaliens.in

4. So Swell Studio

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Industries: Wellness & Fitness, Lifestyle, eCommerce, Professional Services

Website: soswellstudio.com.au

5. Partnom Creative

Location: England, UK

Industries: Finance, Climate Technology, and Sustainable Brands

Website: partnomcreative.com

6. Ethos Digital Agency

Location: Lismore, New South Wales, Australia

Industries: Arts an Culture, Environmental Organizations, Community Initiatives, Sustainable Brands

Website: ethosdigitalagency.com

7. The Experience Design Studio

Location: Pennsylvania, USA

Industries: CRM & Relationship Design, Brand & Creative Design, Product & Experience Design, Customer Activation

Website: madebyxds.com

8. China Business Agency

Location: Shanghai, China

Industries: AI, Automotive, Hospitalit, Recreation & Travel, and Retail

Website: chinabusinessagency.com

9. BrandCarvers

Location: New York, USA

Industries: Boutique, Construction, Luxury, Restaurant, and Beauty

Website: brandcarvers.com

10. Chad Rogez Design

Location: Oklahoma, USA

Industries: Energy & Mining, Education, Healthcare, Home & Garden, and Real Estate

Website: chadrogezdesign.com

11. OpenQuatra Solutions

Location: Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Industries: Education, AI, Corporate Services, Software & IT, and Consumer Goods

Website: openquatra.com

12. RETLI GROUP

Location: Twickenham, UK

Industries: eCommerce, Luxury, Wellness & Fitness, Food & Beverage, and Hospitality

Website: retligroup.com

13. Clifford Ross, INC

Location: Pennsylvania, USA

Industries: Arts, Retail, Travel, Corporate Services, and Restaurants

Website: cliffross.com

14. Brand Qube Advertising

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: Design, Construction, Electronics, Hobbies & Gifts, and Media & Communications

Website: brandqube-uae.com

15. Hav Creative

Location: Montana, USA

Industries: Environment, Healthcare, Beauty, Automotive, and Education

Website: havcreative.com

16. MediaScape

Location: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Industries: Entertainment, Finance, Corporate Services, Arts, and Retail

Website: mediascape.co.za

17. DoubleShot Creative

Location: California, USA

Industries: Electronics, Insurance, Hardware & Networking, and Automotive

Website: doubleshotcreative.com

18. RR PRJCTS

Location: New York, USA

Industries: Luxury, Retail, Food & Beverage, Fashion, and Beauty

Website: rrprjcts.com

19. Divergente

Location: recife, Brazil

Industries: Dental, Electronics, Energy & Mining, Boutique, and Consumer Goods

Website: divergente.com.br

20. White Paper Concepts

Location: Pretoria, South Africa

Industries: Agriculture, eCommerce, Automotive, AI, and Education

Website: whitepaperconcepts.co.za

Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

