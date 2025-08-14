Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
14.08.25 | 17:44
6,390 Euro
-0,16 % -0,010
Dow Jones News
14.08.2025 18:21 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Announcement relating to despatch of Rule 15 Proposals

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Announcement relating to despatch of Rule 15 Proposals 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Announcement relating to despatch of Rule 15 Proposals  
14-Aug-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, 
BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION 
WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUSES, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES BEYOND 
THOSE REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE WOULD CONTRAVENE APPLICABLE REGULATIONS IN SUCH 
JURISDICTION 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
14 AUGUST 2025 
 
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER 
 
FOR 
 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
 
BY 
 
PANDOX IRELAND TUCK LIMITED 
 
A NEWLY-INCORPORATED COMPANY WHOLLY-OWNED BY PANDOX AB AND EIENDOMSSPAR AS 
 
TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 
 
  
 
Announcement relating to despatch of Rule 15 Proposals  
 
In accordance with Rule 15(c) of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022 (the "Irish Takeover Rules"), 
Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited ("Bidco") and Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata") announce that letters dated 14 August 2025 
containing details of the proposals to holders of subsisting awards or options granted under each of: (i) the Dalata 
2017 Long Term Incentive Plan, (ii) the Dalata Irish Sharesave Scheme and (iii) the Dalata UK Sharesave Scheme 
(together, the "Proposals") have been despatched to such holders in connection with the proposed acquisition of Dalata 
by Bidco (the "Acquisition"). 
 
The Proposals are being made available for inspection on Dalata's website at (https://dalata.com/investor-relations/) 
and on Pandox's website (www.pandox.se/investor-relations/). For the avoidance of doubt, the content of such websites 
is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement. 
 
Request for Proposals 
 
If you are a Dalata Awardholder and did not receive one or more Proposals, please contact 
companysecretarial@dalatahotelgroup.com. 
 
Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings 
as given to them in the Scheme Document published by Dalata on 12 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
Statements Required by the Takeover Rules 
 
The Dalata Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information 
relating to (i) Pandox, the Pandox Group, the Pandox Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts 
and persons connected with them, (ii) Eiendomsspar, the Eiendomsspar Group, the Eiendomsspar Directors and members of 
their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and (iii) Bidco, the Bidco Group and the 
Bidco Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them.  To the best 
of the knowledge and belief of the Dalata Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), 
the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and 
does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. 
 
The Bidco Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information 
relating to (i) Pandox, the Pandox Group, the Pandox Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts 
and persons connected with them, (ii) Eiendomsspar, the Eiendomsspar Group, the Eiendomsspar Directors and members of 
their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and (iii) Dalata, the Dalata Group and the 
Dalata Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best 
of the knowledge and belief of the Bidco Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that this is the 
case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the 
facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. 
 
The Pandox Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information 
relating to (i) Eiendomsspar, the Eiendomsspar Group, the Eiendomsspar Directors and members of their immediate 
families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and (ii) Dalata, the Dalata Group and the Dalata Directors 
and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge 
and belief of the Pandox Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that this is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and 
does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. 
 
The Eiendomsspar Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than 
information relating to (i) Pandox, the Pandox Group, the Pandox Directors and members of their immediate families, 
related trusts and persons connected with them, and (ii) Dalata, the Dalata Group and the Dalata Directors and members 
of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of 
the Eiendomsspar Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that this is the case), the information 
contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit 
anything likely to affect the import of such information. 
 
Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Rules 
 
Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any 
class of 'relevant securities' of Dalata must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer 
period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by 
no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the relevant transaction. This 
requirement will continue until the 'offer period' ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement 
either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of the offeree 
company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. A dealing 
disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the 
dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of Dalata. 
 
All 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of Dalata by a bidder, or by any party Acting in Concert with a bidder, must 
also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (Irish/UK time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant 
transaction. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or 
written, to acquire for one or more of them an interest in relevant securities, they will be deemed to be a single 
person for these purposes. 
 
Disclosure tables, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' 
should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie. 
 
'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, 
to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the 
ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities. 
 
Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish 
Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an 
opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or 
contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020. 
 
No Offer or Solicitation 
 
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of 
any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or 
otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the 
Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in 
contravention of applicable law. The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if 
applicable, the Takeover Offer Documents), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, 
including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any acceptance or other response to the Acquisition 
should be made only on the basis of the information in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable the Takeover Offer 
Documents). 
 
General 
 
The laws of certain jurisdictions may affect the availability of the Acquisition to persons who are not resident in 
Ireland or the United Kingdom. Persons who are not resident in Ireland or the United Kingdom, or who are subject to 
laws of any jurisdiction other than Ireland or the United Kingdom, should inform themselves about, and observe, any 
applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with any applicable legal or regulatory requirements 
may constitute a violation of the laws and/or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by 
applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility and liability for the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
