Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
14.08.2025 18:26 Uhr
Wirsh Unveiled Geimori T38: The True Pro-Grade Wireless Electric Portable Coffee Grinder

Innovating on-the-go grinding with uncompromised quality and effortless precision

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Coffee enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, your quest for café-quality coffee anywhere ended here. Wirsh, a leader in empowering home baristas, announced the launch of the Geimori T38 & T38 Plus-the true pro-grade wireless electric portable coffee grinder. Designed to deliver uncompromised grind quality in a minimized footprint, the T38 launched globally on August 5, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST via Wirsh's official website www.mywirsh.com.

Geimori-T38-Coffee-Grinder-On-The-Table

Why the Geimori T38 Matters

For years, coffee lovers faced a stark choice: sacrifice freshness for convenience or lug bulky equipment on adventures. The Geimori T38 eliminates this trade-off with its wireless, one-button operation, ultra-compact design, and barista-level precision. Whether you're camping under the stars, hiking a trail, or rushing to work, the T38 ensures cafe-quality coffee anytime, anywhere.

Key Features & Innovations

-Ultra-Portable Design

Geimori-T38-Coffee-Grinder-On-Hand

At just palm-sized and incredibly compact, the T38 slips effortlessly into backpacks, suitcases, or kitchen drawers-proving that pro-grade performance doesn't require bulk.

-Precision 38mm 6-Axis Conical Burr

Geimori-T38-Coffee-Grinder-Conical-Burrs

-Stepless Micron Adjustment

Dial in the perfect grind with 65 stepless settings and 0.01mm micro-adjustments, offering unmatched control over texture and taste.

-Long-Lasting Battery

A 3600mAh rechargeable battery powers up to 80 doses (15g each) per charge, keeping you caffeinated through multi-day trips without needing a power outlet.

-Built to Last, Designed for Sustainability

A sturdy all-metal body paired with natural wooden lid and base ensures durability and eco-friendly elegance, reducing waste without sacrificing style.

Watch the video below to learn more.

Why the Geimori T38 Outperforms Manual Grinders

While manual grinders are popular for their simplicity, the T38 presents notable differences in the following aspects:

  • One-Button Operation: Press a button and let the electric motor do the work-no hand-cranking fatigue.

  • Consistent Grind Quality: Manual grinders often produce uneven particles; the T38's stepless adjustment helps enhance particle uniformity.

  • Enhanced Efficiency for Espresso: Automating the grinding process removes physical exertion, streamlining espresso preparation.

  • Effortless Cleaning: The zero-retention design prevents clogging, making maintenance a breeze.

Choosing Your Geimori Grinder: T38 vs. T38 Plus

Geimori T38:

Geimori-T38-Coffee-Grinder-Black

Outdoor enthusiasts craving café-quality coffee during camping, hiking, or road trips.

Coffee purists who demand precision and freshness, even on the go.

Eco-conscious consumers prioritizing sustainable, long-lasting design.

Geimori T38 Plus:

Geimori-T38 Plus-Coffee-Grinder-Black

No battery needed-just plug in. The AC/DC power supply delivers blazing grinding speeds for any coffee type.

Plasma Tech Advantage. Innovative plasma technology ensures zero static, versatile grinds, and ultra-fast output.

From Espresso to Cold Brew--All Grinds, No Static, Done in Seconds. Powerhouse Home Grinding.

Pricing & Availability

The Geimori T38 was available for pre-order exclusively on Wirsh's website starting August 5, 2025, with a super early bird discount of up to 40% off (just $139 USD)- visit https://mywirsh.com/products/geimori-t38 to secure yours. The Geimori T38 Plus, meanwhile, was priced at $179 USD. Limited spots available-secure yours today to avoid missing out!

About Wirsh

Bringing Barista quality coffee into your home with Wirsh.

Wirsh was born from a passion for coffee and a commitment to bring the barista-style experience home. It has been in operation since 2021 and is trusted by over 200,000+ customers.

Explore more: www.mywirsh.com

Media Contact

Becky Zeng
Social Media Manager
Email: becky@mywirsh.com

SOURCE: Wirsh



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/wirsh-unveiled-geimori-t38-the-true-pro-grade-wireless-electric-portab-1061138

