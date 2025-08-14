Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 18:48 Uhr
O-RAN ALLIANCE Opens Call for Participation in its O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025

  • Call for Participation for the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2025 is underway
  • The PlugFest is hosted by 25 operators and independent institutions in 19 labs around the world
  • The PlugFest will focus on 6 themes targeted to facilitate interoperability and deployment

BONN, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE has opened the Call for Participation for its O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2025.

O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest

The PlugFest provides a global platform for Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment manufacturers, service providers, universities, and research institutions to test, integrate, and validate solutions in a collaborative, multi-vendor environment.

The PlugFest is hosted by 25 operators and independent institutions in 19 labs in different regions around the world.

PlugFest activities are planned from August through November 2025, followed by presentations and demonstrations of results to the O-RAN community. O-RAN ALLIANCE plans a public announcement of the PlugFest outcomes in December.

PlugFest efforts will focus on six themes prioritized in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Testing and Integration Focus Group:

  • O-RAN System Testing with Layer 1 Acceleration
  • Demonstrate consistent and repeatable open fronthaul testing in multiple labs
  • O-RAN Energy Consumption, Efficiency and Savings Testing
  • O-RAN E2E Deployment Templates, DevOps, and Test Automation
  • O-RAN White-box Hardware diversity ecosystem
  • Open Fronthaul Transport Testing with multiple O-RUs

Several of these areas utilize AI-powered intelligent components, including Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs) and related xApps/rApps, enabled by O-RAN specifications.

Learn more about the PlugFest and register on our website.

Details from previously completed O-RAN PlugFests are publicly available in the O-RAN PlugFest Virtual Showcase.

Participation is free for O-RAN ALLIANCE members and participants. Non-member organizations are welcome to join the O-RAN ALLIANCE to gain membership benefits, including:

  • Complimentary PlugFest participation
  • Access to face-to-face meetings and technical work groups
  • Collaboration with a diverse global O-RAN ecosystem

Learn more and apply for O-RAN ALLIANCE membership through our website.

"The O-RAN Global PlugFest is more than just a testing event - it's where ideas become solutions and collaborations help enable future real-world deployments," said Brian Daly, Co-chair of the O-RAN Technical Steering Committee and AVP at AT&T Services Inc. "Participants will benefit from access to advance labs and cooperation with others on validation and integration of technology and solutions shaping the next generation of open, intelligent, and virtualized RAN."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE
The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, research & academic institutions as well as governmental agencies, operating or interested in Radio Access Networks (RAN). As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390450/PlugFest.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/o-ran-alliance-opens-call-for-participation-in-its-o-ran-global-plugfest-fall-2025-302530419.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
