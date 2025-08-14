Santana Equestrian Private Financial: SEQP: Delivering Farm to the Table Florida Grown Açaí

The açaí palm (Euterpe oleracea) - native to the Amazon - produces dark purple berry clusters highly prized in the food and beverage industry.

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Santana Equestrian Private Financial (OTCID:SEQP)

Background

Euterpe oleracea, commonly known as açaí, is a palm tree originating in the Amazon rainforest. Its berry has exploded in popularity as a superfood in the American market, appearing in smoothies, bowls, supplements, and skincare. The United States is now one of the dominant consumers of açaí, with rising import volumes and açaí-based products flooding shelves.

However, fresh açaí fruit is almost never available outside its native region because it degrades rapidly after harvest. Within 24 hours, berries lose nutrients and begin to spoil, forcing producers to flash-freeze, puree, or dry the pulp for export. American consumers typically only access açaí in frozen or powder form-truly fresh fruit is "almost impossible to obtain" outside Brazil. Freezing and preservatives add cost, complexity, and can diminish the fruit's natural qualities.

Clusters of ripe açaí berries hang from palm fronds; the fruit's perishability makes domestic cultivation a potential game-changer.

Pilot Program Overview

Seeing an opportunity to deliver fresher, higher-quality açaí to U.S. consumers, Santana Equestrian Private Financial (SEQP) is launching a pilot cultivation program in Canal Point, Florida. SEQP's Soil Division will partner with local agricultural farmers to adapt the Brazilian açaí palm to Florida's environment with the goal of establishing a home grown, fully organic açaí supply.

A key to this initiative is SEQP's proprietary BioActivium soil-an organic fertilizer and soil enhancer developed from equestrian waste composting-engineered to improve soil fertility and carbon content. By rehabilitating and fortifying Florida soil with BioActivium, SEQP aims to replicate the nutrient-rich conditions of the Amazon floodplains in which açaí palms thrive. Similar agricultural trials in Hawaii found that matching Amazonian soil nutrients was essential for successfully fruiting açaí palms outside their native habitat.

BioActivium organic soil, developed by SEQP, will be applied in the Canal Point pilot

to support açaí palm adaptation and growth.

Strategic Significance

If successful, the pilot will make it possible to deliver farm-to-consumer açaí grown in the USA-eliminating the need for freezing, long-distance shipping, and chemical preservatives. Fresh, U.S.-grown açaí could provide unmatched "tree-to-bowl" quality in organic beverages, appealing to the health food and functional beverage sectors.

Domestic cultivation would also:

Reduce transportation emissions

Strengthen local agriculture partnerships

Diversify SEQP's high-value crop portfolio

Showcase BioActivium's ability to convert nutrient-poor land into fertile farmland

Brazil's Pará region dominates global açaí production; SEQP aims to replicate

these conditions in Florida for the first time at scale.

Açaí Cultivation Pilot Initiative in Florida

Clusters of açaí berries harvested from palm fronds. The açaí palm is native to the Amazon, and its dark purple fruits are highly perishable, spoiling within 24 hours of harvest.



Status

This initiative remains an early-stage strategic pilot with no revenue or volume forecasts at this time. It is included as a strategic note in SEQP's latest OTC Markets disclosure and is being announced as part of the Company's sustainability and innovation roadmap.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to environmental conditions, regulatory factors, and operational challenges.

