Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2025.

July 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.6 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $621 million;

CSE issuers completed 92 financings that raised an aggregate $595 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from two new companies, both fundamental changes of existing issuers. The total number of listed securities was 748 as at July 31, 2025.

"July was an extremely active period for the Canadian Securities Exchange, with trading activity reaching the highest level of any single month since 2022," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "In addition, the month of July featured three of the four largest financings completed to date on the Exchange this year, as Asante Gold Corporation raised $236.8 million, Vireo Growth Inc. raised US$153 million, and Draganfly Inc. raised US$25 million. We were pleased to see such strong trading and financing activity during the traditionally slower summer season."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is excited to be sponsoring and participating in the 2025 Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) conference, taking place in Ottawa on August 20-22. The annual conference brings together a diverse group of financial market experts to discuss key topics impacting capital markets. Richard Carleton will be speaking on a "Market Place Roundtable" panel on August 21 with senior executives from other Canadian exchanges. They will discuss issues shaping the future of securities trading in Canada.

The CSE team will be returning to Beaver Creak Resort in Colorado for the annual Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creak on September 9-12. The invitation-only conference features nearly 200 mining companies and a who's who of expert speakers in the sector. Several CSE-listed companies are participating in the conference, including Abitibi Metals Corp. (AMQ), Asante Gold Corporation (ASE), Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (BLLG), Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLD), Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG), Kuya Silver Corporation (KUYA), and Yukon Metals Corp. (YMC).

The CSE will be in Halifax on September 16 for its latest Going Public and Raising Capital in Canada event. These seminars provide entrepreneurs and company founders with detailed information and strategies to successfully enter Canada's capital markets. The line-up of expert speakers for this event includes Scott Pritchard, the CSE's Senior Advisor of Listings Development for Quebec and Eastern Canada, and James Black, the CSE's Vice President of Listings Development. Phillip Shum, Director of Listings Development, will also be in attendance and available to speak with attendees. The event also features a networking reception.

New Listings in July 2025

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (QBTQ) - Fundamental Change

Libra Energy Materials Inc. (LIBR) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

