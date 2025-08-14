ONEMETA TO HOST A DEMO PRESENTATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2025 AT 9 AM MT FOR ENGLISH AND 9:30 MT FOR SPANISH. GO TO: Join conversation

Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the leader in A1-driven multilingual communications products, announces Q2 2025 revenue of $700,000, a 442% increase over Q1. Net loss per share improved to ($0.01), reflecting disciplined expense management and growing enterprise adoption. Everest Group's recent CXM industry survey found that 93% of enterprises are ready to adopt AI interpretation solutions within 12-18 months. The Everest Group's research places OneMeta at the forefront of a rapidly scaling market, with competitive advantages in proprietary dialect data sets and unmatched enterprise-grade security-two of the main factors driving adoption.

Saul Leal, CEO and Rowland Day, Chairman, jointly stated: "Global enterprises in finance, government, and healthcare are adopting our platform.. While sales cycles for these large clients are naturally extended, new inquiries from Fortune 500 companies and major organizations continue to grow."

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 9 am MT for English and 9:30 am MT for Spanish, we will host a live demonstration of our proprietary translation and transcription platform-supporting 140+ languages, sub-second latency, and enterprise-grade security. Shareholders, interested parties, and analysts are invited to register at: Join conversation. Each demo presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai

