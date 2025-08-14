Ninja Vapes Launches Disposable Alternatives Following UK Vape Ban

PRESTON, England, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the UK government's nationwide ban on disposable vapes, which officially came into effect on 31st May 2025, Ninja Vapes has responded swiftly by launching a range of innovative, sustainable alternatives aimed at helping adult consumers transition away from single-use devices.

The new regulations, introduced to address concerns around youth vaping and environmental pollution, have left many users seeking compliant, practical solutions. Recognising this urgent need, Ninja Vapes has unveiled a new lineup of refillable pod systems such as Hayati pro max plus long-lasting vape kits, and multi-use e-liquid options-designed to offer the same convenience and flavour satisfaction as disposables, while adhering to the new legal framework.

"With the disposable vape ban now in full effect, we understand that many adult users are left wondering what to do next," said Mohmed Patel, Director at Ninja Vapes. "Our response has been to create reliable, user-friendly alternatives that maintain the vaping experience customers are used to-without compromising on compliance or sustainability."

Ninja Vapes' new devices focus on ease of use, portability, and cost-efficiency. Featuring rechargeable batteries, pre-filled and refillable pods, and a wide variety of flavour profiles, the new range is ideal for both seasoned vapers and those switching from traditional tobacco products. These alternatives are also more environmentally responsible, helping reduce the volume of plastic waste associated with single-use vapes.

To complement the launch, the company is also releasing e-liquid multipacks in top-selling flavours that were previously available in disposables-ensuring a smooth flavour transition for loyal customers.

In addition to the product rollout, Ninja Vapes is launching a UK-wide educational initiative aimed at guiding users through the shift to reusable vaping. This includes video tutorials, in-store demonstrations, and customer service support focused on how to use, refill, and maintain the new devices.

"Our mission has always been to support harm reduction by offering safer alternatives to smoking," the spokesperson added. "Now, we're also helping consumers make choices that are better for the planet, without sacrificing satisfaction or accessibility."

Retailers across the UK have already begun stocking the new Ninja Vapes products, with widespread availability expected throughout summer 2025. Early consumer response has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the importance of a quick, thoughtful transition to disposable-free vaping.

Ninja Vapes also reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside regulators, public health officials, and industry partners to ensure that its offerings remain safe, legal, and aligned with broader national health and environmental objectives.

For more information on the new product range and guidance on switching from disposables, visit Ninja Vapes

