VVater LLC: VVater Steps-in to Develop 4-Acre VVater Beach for Leander Springs and City of Leander

Local innovation brings an exclusive beachfront oasis to Leander, balancing sustainability and community trust.

LEANDER, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / VVater, Central Texas's leader in artificial beaches and aquatic facilities with advanced water treatment solutions, has stepped in to develop the 4-acre "VVater Beach" at the iLand Developments site in the City of Leander known as Leander Springs. The revitalized project is designed to address past concerns head-on by ensuring water responsibility, financial stability, and open communication from day one. VVater has won numerous awards, including the CES Best of Innovation Award 2025 & World Future Award 2025 for its sustainability innovation and advanced water treatment technologies.

VVater Beach Leander Springs - City of Leander



Once anchored by a different amenity, the original project became mired in delays and financial setbacks, including persistent water sourcing concerns from residents and city officials alike. Community feedback has been vocal, with many questioning "where the water will come from" and demanding accountability before public support could be restored.

"VVater Beach is about delivering more than a stunning coastal experience; it's about trust, transparency, and responsible innovation," said Kevin Gast, Chairman & CEO of VVater. "VVater Beach will be built and maintained with the same award-winning technology we've deployed for cities, industries, and disaster relief worldwide, but with Leander's needs at the center. While the developer will use an approved well source in the interim, VVater will actively work with the city to explore the use of reclaimed water. We live and work in Austin; this is our community and our people, and we want to ensure that the utmost and best solutions are considered. We aim to ensure this project strengthens, not strains, our local resources."

The partnership ensures that VVater can actively engage with city leaders to explore reusing treated discharge water from Leander's wastewater treatment facility, an initiative that significantly enhances the project's ecological viability. This proactive collaboration addresses longstanding public concerns over water scarcity and long-term sustainability.

VVater's commitment stands apart. It is an Austin-based company dedicated to investing in the region, elevating both quality of life and environmental stewardship. VVater has reiterated that it has only been contracted to handle the Beach, but is working with the developer to assist with funding and investment..

"This is a reinvention in every sense of the word," said Andrey Derevianko of iLand Development. "A VVater Beach renews our promise to Leander: to deliver a safe, award-worthy development that reclaims community confidence and raises the bar for intentional progress. We know this project has had significant challenges, especially during the COVID period. With VVater on board and with the assistance of the City of Leander, including the community, we want to ensure this development is world-class and draws a significant amount of economic drive."

With VVater leading the Beach's development, Leander Springs is set to transform past challenges into a model of progress. The project combines world-class design, proven sustainability practices, and homegrown leadership to deliver an amenity that inspires pride, fuels economic growth, and reaffirms Leander's place as a forward-thinking community.

