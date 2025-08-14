Patton Electronics Co.: Patton Re-Launches Dante AV Encoders and Decoders with Colibri Codec at Slashed Pricing

Patton's new release of the FiberPlex FPX6000 DanteAV Audio/Video-over-IP Gateway features the lowest-ever market pricing, the Colibri Codec, and enhanced interoperability.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 14, 2025AVoIP Gateway series offered at half price.





In August 2021, Patton was the first adopterand first to marketwith Dante AV products. Now , Patton is pleased to announce it has cut the pricing in half on its FPX6000 AVoIP Gateway-while adding software updates that support the latest Colibri firmware.

Colibri is the newest video codec from Audinate developed specifically for AV-over-IP distribution. Colibri offers visually lossless quality and low subframe latency. The Patton FPX6000 now interoperates with every Dante AV Ultra product that supports the Colibri codec, including devices from Bolin, AJA Video, Adtechno, Yuan, Minnray, and PTZ Optics.

Interop. The FPX6000 will also interoperate with Dante Audio from the Dante AV-A and Dante AV-H products. Later this year, a software update from Audinate for Dante AV-H will enable video transcoding between Dante AV Ultra and Dante AV-H.

4K. Dante AV technology integrates high-quality audio and 4K-video for transmission over 1-Gbps IP networks with practically zero latency. Patton's FPX6000 supports 4K60p 4:4:4.

Easy. Patton's AVoIP gateways are easy to install and use. The Dante controller makes routing, controlling, and monitoring audio/video traffic and endpoints as simple as the push of a button. Patton's FPX6000 will also work with Dante Studio, Dante Domain Manager, and Dante Director.

Channels. Patton FPX6000 gateways make it easy to insert 8 channels of audio (transmit or receive)-plus a video channel with HDCP encryption-into an existing Ethernet backbone. The Patton solution eliminates the performance issues and management difficulties formerly associated with Audio/Video-over-IP.

Synchronized. By providing a single network clock for the entire system, Dante's audio and video synchronization eliminates alignment problems, reducing harmonic distortion and phase noise caused by jitter. Dante AV supports mixed audio-video-data networks while ensuring broadcast media has sufficient bandwidth-even on a standard enterprise gigabit Ethernet network.

Connections. In addition to providing high-performance audio and video, the FPX6000 features a convenient, state-of-the-art set of peripheral connectivity options, including USB 2.0 and USB OTG for keyboard and mouse, infrared for remote controls-even serial signals for PTZ control.

In related news, Patton recently unveiled its second-generation, US-Made, commercial-grade, FIPS-140 ultra-secure SIP Phone with enhanced NG911 compliance.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned manufacturer of networking and communications technology, offering a wide range of solutions including VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless, and fiber optic products. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, Patton has a strong global presence and a reputation for delivering reliable and innovative solutions to a diverse customer base.

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

