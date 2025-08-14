Anzeige
14.08.2025 20:48 Uhr
Velico Medical, Inc: Dried Plasma Innovation Addresses Critical Global Need

Velico's FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma Achieves Key Milestone with First-in-Human Safety Trial

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma doesn't wait, and neither should treatment. Despite advancements in emergency medical services, 42% of hemorrhaging car crash victims die after help arrives, not due to delays, but because life-saving blood products like plasma are unavailable at the point of care. Without blood products in ambulances, helicopters, or rural clinics, many patients don't survive.

FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma

First-in-Human Trial Demonstrates FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma Safety

Velico recently completed its first-in-human Phase I multi-center clinical trial of FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma in healthy volunteers. The dose-escalation study with a randomized, crossover cohort demonstrated the safety of the spray dried plasma, with no serious adverse events or safety signals reported.

"This trial marks the beginning of a new era in plasma therapy," said Dr. Mark Popovsky, Chief Medical Officer at Velico. "A plasma product that's safe, portable, and transfusion-ready in just 2.5 minutes could transform how trauma is treated - both on the battlefield and in civilian emergencies."

Addressing a Global Shortage in Plasma Supply

The clinical success comes at a time when the global supply of dried plasma is critically low - fewer than 30,000 units exist worldwide, and production is highly centralized in a few countries. This scarcity threatens national and global health security, particularly in the face of increasing conflict, natural disasters, and mass casualty events.

FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma is specifically designed to address this gap. It is produced through a decentralized model, ensuring accessibility where it's needed most. The product is shelf-stable for up to 24 months, ultra-lightweight for easy transport and rapid field deployment, and can be quickly reconstituted for immediate use in emergencies.

These features would enable governments and healthcare systems to build resilient, decentralized plasma reserves, improving emergency readiness across both civilian and military sectors.

"Current limited supply of dried plasma requires a new solution," said Richard Meehan, CEO of Velico. "This is about preparedness and sovereignty. Nations need the ability to invest in domestic capacity now, or they may face being unprepared when the next crisis hits."

Recognition from the Medical Community

Velico's clinical trial findings will be featured as a plenary presentation at the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) Annual Meeting this October - a significant acknowledgment of the FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma's relevance to the future of transfusion medicine and trauma care.

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or US) law to investigational use.
The FrontlineODP Spray Dried Plasma System has not received FDA or EU approval for any indication. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine approval, clearance, or market availability.

Velico's development program has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50121C00059.

About Velico
Velico is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide.
For more information visit www.veli.co

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center First US Civilian Blood Center to Install Velico's FrontlineODP System.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750857/Velico_Medical_Lady_ODP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152986/Velico_Medical_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dried-plasma-innovation-addresses-critical-global-need-302530492.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
