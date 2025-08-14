MEDIA ADVISORY: MENTOR Celebrates 35 Years as Leader of the National Mentoring Movement

Boston Celtics Great Bill Russell to be Honored in Memoriam at the Relationships Powering Opportunities Gala Celebrating 35 Years of MENTOR

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Over 300 business leaders, philanthropists, civic/community leaders and mentoring champions are descending upon New York City to celebrate MENTOR's 35th anniversary at the Relationships Powering Opportunities Gala . The national nonprofit MENTOR leads, expands, and strengthens the mentoring movement, building capacity to make high-quality relationships accessible to all young people.

WHAT: MENTOR's 35 Years of Relationships Powering Opportunities Gala - The evening will kick off with a signature cocktail hour followed by the main dinner program that will include a youth performance and a live auction with valued sports memorabilia.

WHERE: Tribeca Rooftop + 360°, 10 Desbrosses St., New York NY, 10013

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

WHO: 2025 Legends and Champion of Mentoring Honorees Announced

MENTOR will honor two Legends of Mentoring and one Champion of Mentoring during the commemorative anniversary fundraising gala. The first Legend of Mentoring honoree is basketball legend, Hall of Famer and NBA champion Bill Russell, a founding board member of MENTOR, who passed away in 2022. MENTOR will also honor David Shapiro, former MENTOR CEO, as a Legend of Mentoring, who today leads the YMCA of Greater Boston as president and CEO. NFL legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis will be honored as a Champion of Mentoring at the event.

Speakers of the evening include MENTOR CEO Jermaine Myrie, MENTOR Board of Directors Chair Ernesto Anguilla, MENTOR Affiliate MENTOR New York CEO Brenda Jimenez and Bill Russell's widow Jeannine Russell.

A special 35th anniversary gala host committee and honorary host committee have also been created, composed of long-revered business leaders and mentoring advocates from across the country. Special invited guests include local politicians, athletes and entertainers.

To Attend : Members of the media are invited to attend the event. Interested media should RSVP to attend. To RSVP, contact MENTOR Director of Communications Kelsey Nelson at knelson@mentoring.org .

Background on MENTOR'S Anniversary Gala : MENTOR commemorates its anniversary celebration every five years. Past attendees and honorees at MENTOR events have included Michelle Obama, Quincy Jones, the late Gen. Colin Powell, Soledad O'Brien, Donald J. Trump and Tom Cruise. MENTOR has been the unifying champion for expanding quality youth mentoring relationships in the United States.

Background on MENTOR : Since 1990, MENTOR (previously known as The National Mentoring Partnership), has fueled a tenfold increase in mentoring across the country, helping millions of young people succeed in school, at work, and in life. MENTOR continues to help shape a future where every young person has relationships that power opportunity.

About MENTOR: MENTOR leads, expands, and strengthens the mentoring movement, building capacity to make high-quality relationships accessible to all young people. For 35 years, MENTOR has expanded opportunities for young people by building a youth mentoring field and movement. The result: a more than 10-fold increase in young people in structured mentoring relationships. Today, MENTOR is the primary resource and expert for the youth mentoring field, representing a movement that meets young people everywhere they are - from schools, to workplaces, and beyond. MENTOR operates in collaboration with 23 local Affiliates across the country.

To learn more about MENTOR, visit our website at www.mentoring.org or find us on social media. Follow on X at @MENTORnational | Facebook: MENTORnational | Instagram: @mentornmp | LinkedIn: MENTOR

