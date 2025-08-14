CLUB4 Fitness Strengthens Executive Team With Key Promotions to Fuel Expansion

MADISON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / CLUB4 Fitness, one of the fastest-growing fitness brands in the U.S., today announced a series of key executive promotions designed to support its continued growth and enhance the member experience. The company has promoted Stephanie Strachan to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and appointed three new Vice Presidents to its leadership team.

Stephanie Strachan's promotion to COO is effective immediately. Her appointment follows a transformative tenure as Director of Brand, Marketing, and Facility Design, where she was instrumental in shaping the company's identity, designing welcoming and functional facilities, and leading impactful marketing strategies that fueled record-setting membership growth. In her new role, Strachan will oversee all day-to-day operations across the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of more than 40 locations.

"Stephanie's vision, passion, and operational excellence have been instrumental in getting us to where we are today," said Michael Elinski, CEO and Founder of CLUB4 Fitness. "She's a proven leader who not only understands our brand but lives it-driving performance with accountability while elevating both the member and employee experience."

In addition to Strachan's promotion, CLUB4 Fitness is proud to announce the following leadership appointments, each focused on a critical area of the business:

Sergiu Hortolomei has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. He will work closely with Strachan to ensure operational excellence and consistency across all club locations as the company expands its national footprint.

Stephen Trapani has been named Vice President of Personal Training & Ancillary Revenue. In this role, he will be responsible for expanding and optimizing the company's personal training programs and other key revenue streams.

Mike Rowe has been promoted to Vice President of Studio Fitness & Small Group Training. He will lead the development and enhancement of CLUB4's studio and small-group training offerings, ensuring a best-in-class experience for members.

These strategic promotions signal the company's commitment to investing in its internal talent and strengthening its leadership structure to support aggressive growth planned for 2026 and beyond.

