Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 21:02 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLUB4 Fitness Strengthens Executive Team With Key Promotions to Fuel Expansion

MADISON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / CLUB4 Fitness, one of the fastest-growing fitness brands in the U.S., today announced a series of key executive promotions designed to support its continued growth and enhance the member experience. The company has promoted Stephanie Strachan to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and appointed three new Vice Presidents to its leadership team.

Club4 Fitness

Club4 Fitness

Stephanie Strachan's promotion to COO is effective immediately. Her appointment follows a transformative tenure as Director of Brand, Marketing, and Facility Design, where she was instrumental in shaping the company's identity, designing welcoming and functional facilities, and leading impactful marketing strategies that fueled record-setting membership growth. In her new role, Strachan will oversee all day-to-day operations across the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of more than 40 locations.

"Stephanie's vision, passion, and operational excellence have been instrumental in getting us to where we are today," said Michael Elinski, CEO and Founder of CLUB4 Fitness. "She's a proven leader who not only understands our brand but lives it-driving performance with accountability while elevating both the member and employee experience."

In addition to Strachan's promotion, CLUB4 Fitness is proud to announce the following leadership appointments, each focused on a critical area of the business:
Sergiu Hortolomei has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. He will work closely with Strachan to ensure operational excellence and consistency across all club locations as the company expands its national footprint.
Stephen Trapani has been named Vice President of Personal Training & Ancillary Revenue. In this role, he will be responsible for expanding and optimizing the company's personal training programs and other key revenue streams.
Mike Rowe has been promoted to Vice President of Studio Fitness & Small Group Training. He will lead the development and enhancement of CLUB4's studio and small-group training offerings, ensuring a best-in-class experience for members.

These strategic promotions signal the company's commitment to investing in its internal talent and strengthening its leadership structure to support aggressive growth planned for 2026 and beyond.

Contact Information

Marshall Flynn
Marketing Coordinator
marketing@club4fitness.com
601-898-6360

.

SOURCE: CLUB4 Fitness



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/club4-fitness-strengthens-executive-team-with-key-promotions-to-fuel-1060148

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.