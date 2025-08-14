Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 14 août/August 2025) - The common shares of Plaid Technologies Inc. (STIF), previously listed as Veji Holdings Ltd. (VEJI.X) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Plaid Technologies Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced concrete technology. Its business includes refining proprietary technology for the uniform dispersion of graphene in cement, and advancing a patent application related to the production of expanded graphite for industrial use.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Plaid Technologies Inc. (STIF), précédemment cotées sous le nom de Veji Holdings Ltd. (VEJI.X), ont été approuvées pour une cotation sur la CSE.

Les documents relatifs à la cotation et à la divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Plaid Technologies Inc. se concentre sur le développement et la commercialisation d'une technologie de béton amélioré au graphène. Son activité comprend le perfectionnement d'une technologie propriétaire pour la dispersion uniforme du graphène dans le ciment, ainsi que le progrès d'une demande de brevet relative à la production de graphite expansé pour une utilisation industrielle.

Issuer/Émetteur: Plaid Technologies Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): STIF Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 16 549 173 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 458 250 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie CUSIP: 726135 10 6 ISIN: CA 726135 10 6 7 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 92261K205/CA92261K2056 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de négociation: Le 18 août/August 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation



The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for STIF. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)