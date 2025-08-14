Anzeige
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A4134M | ISIN: CA92840Q3017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.08.25 | 21:38
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Announces Court Approval of Previously Announced Settlement with Certain Shareholders

New York State County Supreme Court, Commercial Division, approves previously announced settlement

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today announced that, on August 13, 2025, the New York State County Supreme Court, Commercial Division, formally approved the Company's settlement of an outstanding legal claim related to certain of its shareholders, which was previously announced on May 16, 2025.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a pioneer innovative marine company that offers premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric powertrain systems and boats, and operates a multi-brand boat retail and service platform through its Nautical Ventures division. With a vertically integrated model that spans technology, retail, and service, Vision Marine delivers scalable, market-ready solutions that enhance the on-water experience for consumers and commercial operators.

For more information, please visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Investor and Company Contact:

Bruce Nurse
Investor Relations
(303) 919-2913
bn@v-mti.com

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/vision-marine-technologies-announces-court-approval-of-previously-announced-settlement-w-1061309

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
