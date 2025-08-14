Loop Industries and Shinkong Launch Strategic Alliance to Support Shift By Global Brands to Circular Polyester

Partnership formed to combine Loop's technology and Shinkong's spinning capabilities and distribution network.

Alliance with Shinkong will further enhance global growth opportunities for Twist, Loop's textile-to-textile branded polyester resin for textile and apparel brands.

Loop can now offer high-quality circular polyester yarns made from Twist, helping customers access next-gen materials more easily.

Shinkong can now offer Twist textile-to-textile branded resin to its portfolio of over 100 customers worldwide.

MONTRÉAL, QC and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP), a clean technology company dedicated to accelerating the circular fashion and textile economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and textile-to-textile (T2T) polyester, and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation, a leader in Taiwan's polyester industry and a global leader in sustainable and high-performance polyester yarn solutions for apparel brands, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance aimed at driving the transition from a linear to a circular textile economy. This strategic partnership combines Loop's textile-to-textile manufacturing technology and Shinkong's polyester fiber spinning capabilities and customer network.

Loop's patented technology transforms end-of-life polyester textile waste into Twist, a high-purity, circular polyester resin engineered for the textile and apparel industry. Unlike traditional recycling methods, Loop's process effectively removes dyes, blends, and contaminants, making it uniquely suited for complex textile waste streams. The result is a fully traceable material, from feedstock to finished product, that meets the quality, performance, and transparency standards global brands demand.

As a core enterprise of the Shinkong Group, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers is committed to innovation and sustainable development. Shinkong possesses over half a century of rich experience and holds an important position in fields such as polyester fibers, polyester chips, polyester films, and engineering plastic. The company continually invests in research and development, creating high-quality, high-value-added products, including functional fibers and eco-friendly fibers. In recent years, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers has actively responded to global sustainability trends, vigorously promoting green manufacturing and circular economy.

By joining forces, Loop and Shinkong aim to meet the growing demand from leading apparel brands for next-generation materials by using Loop's textile-to-textile technology. This innovative polyester offers virgin-quality performance combined with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

This collaboration plays a strategic role in the planned Infinite Loop India project, as Shinkong's customer relationships and distribution channels will further ensure that Twist branded resin can be transformed into high-performance yarns and distributed through global supply chains, in addition to the India JV's direct sales to global textile and apparel brands. With access to Twist, Shinkong can now offer best-in-class textile-to-textile recycled yarns to its network of over 100 customers worldwide. Through Shinkong's yarn-spinning expertise, Loop can now supply high-quality circular polyester yarns to its customers. This makes it easier for them to source next-gen materials and cuts out steps in the supply chain.

"Partnering with Shinkong represents an important milestone in providing circular polyester solutions to global brands," said Giovanni Catino, Chief Revenue Officer of Loop Industries. "Their technical excellence and global positioning are a perfect complement to our Infinite Loop platform. Together, we are enabling brands to meet their performance requirements and sustainability goals, while supporting a fundamental shift in how polyester is made and remade."

"Our collaboration with Loop Industries represents a strategic move to meet the growing market demand for sustainable and circular polyester solutions," said Sam Hu, Vice President of Shinkong. "By leveraging Loop's proprietary technology alongside Shinkong's global manufacturing and supply chain expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver high-quality, eco-efficient materials at scale. This partnership not only strengthens our value proposition to brand partners, but also opens new opportunities for growth in premium and sustainability-focused markets worldwide."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging, and textiles such as carpets and clothing into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit https://loopindustries.com

About Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation is a leader in Taiwan's polyester industry and one of the world's major polyester manufacturers. Established in 1967, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers has over half a century of rich experience and holds a significant position in the fields of polyester fibers, polyester chips, polyester films, and engineering plastics.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers' products are widely used in various fields including apparel, home furnishings, and industrial goods. The company has a complete vertically integrated production line, from polymerization and spinning to processing, ensuring consistency and reliability in product quality. Furthermore, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers actively expands into international markets, with products sold in numerous countries and regions worldwide.

In terms of environmental protection, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers dedicates substantial resources to developing recycled fibers and bio-based polyester, striving to reduce dependence on petroleum and lower carbon emissions. The company also implements strict environmental management systems, working to reduce energy consumption and waste emissions in the production process.

For more information, please visit https://www.shinkong.com.tw/en/front/index. Follow Shinkong on Facebook: Shinkong Fibernology, Instagram: shinkongfibernology

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated benefits of the strategic alliance between Loop and Shinkong, the anticipated contribution of this collaboration to Loop's global growth initiatives, including the planned Infinite Loop India project, and the expected commercial and environmental advantages of Loop's and Shinkong's technologies. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the projections discussed in these forward-looking statements. The economic environment within which we operate could materially affect our actual results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, those listed under "Risk Factors." Additional factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements and/or projections include, among other things: (i) our ability to commercialize our technology and products, (ii) the status of our relationships with our partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) our ability to continue as a going concern, (vii) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (viii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products and to license our technology in order to generate revenues, (ix) our proposed business model and our ability to execute it, (x) our ability to obtain the necessary approvals or satisfy any closing conditions in respect of any of our proposed partnerships, (xi) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection to them, (xii) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xiii) public health issues, such as disease epidemics, which may lead to reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions, and government-imposed business closures, (xiv) war, regional tensions, and economic or other conflicts including trade disputes and increasing protectionist measures that could impact market stability and our business; (xv) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xvi) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xvii) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xviii) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xix) other factors discussed in Loop's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC and in Loop's subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

