Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Thunder Gold Corp (TSXV: TGOL) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (FSE: Z25) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance").

"Partnering with Alliance marks an important milestone for Thunder Gold," stated Wes Hanson, President and CEO of Thunder Gold. "Alliance's strategic communication expertise will help us strengthen relationships with investors and effectively showcase the potential of our Tower Mountain gold property."

"We are excited to partner with Thunder Gold as they continue to build momentum in the resource sector," said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations. "With a unique project portfolio and an experienced leadership team, we look forward to helping them connect with investors and effectively communicate their vision to the market."

Pursuant to an agreement dated August 12, 2025, entered with Alliance, the engagement is for an initial period of three months for a total fee of $22,500 CAD for investor relations and communications services. The services include developing and managing PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The term of the agreement is for a period of three months ending November 15, 2025. Alliance will maintain an arm's length relationship with the Company and no securities will be issued as compensation. This Agreement is pending acceptance by the TSXV.

For further inquiries, the contact details for Alliance Advisors are as follows: Alyssa Barry (Principal and Co-Founder), 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, abarry@allianceadvisors.com, 1-833-947-5227.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources, is a junior exploration company focused on exploration of the Tower Mountain gold property, located 45 kilometres west of the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit allianceadvisorsir.com.

