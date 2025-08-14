Anzeige
14.08.2025 23:15 Uhr
APPULSE CORPORATION - Reporting results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or "the Corporation") today reported financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The financial position and operating results of Appulse reflect the Corporation's structure following the November 1, 2023 sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. ("CUI"). Further information providing details of that cash transaction have been published on SEDAR+. During the 2024 fiscal year, a portion of the sale proceeds in the amount of $4,210,000 was returned to shareholders by way of a $0.15 per share dividend and a $0.135 per share capital distribution.

The net loss for the six-month period to June 30, 2025 was ($43,000) ($.00 per share), while the comparative period of the prior year reflects a net loss of ($119,000) ($.01 per share). Income during the period was solely comprised of interest received on cash deposits. The Statement of Financial Position at June 30, 2025 reflects total assets of $4,088,000 (primarily comprised of cash and an escrow receivable related to the sale of CUI), and total liabilities of $44,000, with a resulting net equity balance of $4,044,000.

The Board of Directors continues to actively identify and investigate potential investment opportunities with a goal of maximizing value to all shareholders.

Further information on Appulse can be obtained on the SEDAR+profile of Appulse at www.sedarplus.ca. Certain statements in this release may be forward looking and the reader is cautioned that such information, although considered reasonable by the Corporation at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Doug Baird, President, Telephone: (403) 807-0717 Email: dbaird@shaw.ca or
Dennis Schmidt, CFO, Telephone: (403) 466-1858 Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation



