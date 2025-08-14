SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025, at 09:00 a.m. CST

Corporate Highlights

Second quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $3.5 million, compared with GAAP net income of $3.7 million for the second quarter 2024.

Second quarter 2025 finance receivables segment adjusted non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million for the second quarter 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, net finance receivables were $237.6 million, a 10.4% decrease from June 30, 2024 driven primarily by the monetization of the majority of SWK's royalty portfolio.

The second quarter 2025 effective yield was 14.1%, a 50 basis point decrease from second quarter 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, GAAP book value per share was $20.23, an 11.0% decrease from $22.72 on June 30, 2024. When adjusted to exclude the $4.00 per share dividend paid during the quarter, this figure would have been $24.46, a 6.8% increase year-over-year.

As of June 30, 2025, non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share was $18.47, an 8.3% decrease from $20.14 as of June 30, 2024. When adjusted to exclude the $4.00 per share dividend paid during the quarter, this figure would have been $22.50, an 11.7% increase year-over-year.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science-focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today provided a business update and announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SWK CEO Jody Staggs said "During the second quarter, we sold the majority of our royalty portfolio for approximately book value and paid a $4.00 per share dividend to our shareholders. After the quarter closed, we sold the majority of the assets at our MOD3 subsidiary to a strategic partner at a slight premium to book value. These actions have simplified the business and allow the team to focus on our core life science loan strategy."

"During the second quarter we generated $3.5 million of GAAP net income and $4.6 million of finance receivables segment adjusted non-GAAP net income. Following the royalty monetization and sale of the MOD3 assets, our non-cash assets include approximately $234.1 million of performing, gross finance receivables with a 14.1% effective yield, $12.3 million of non-performing gross finance receivables, and $5.2 million of public equities and warrants. Against this value SWK carries an $8.8 million allowance for credit losses. SWK also owns equity and warrants in private companies as well as earn-outs that are carried at zero for GAAP accounting purposes, although SWK believes these assets have economic value."

"Our GAAP book value per share totaled $20.23, a 6.8% increase year-over-year when excluding the $4.00 per share dividend paid during the quarter. Our non-GAAP tangible financing book value totaled $18.47, an 11.7% year-over-year increase after considering the $4.00 per share special dividend paid during the second quarter. Given the monetization of the MOD3 assets, this figure is now calculated by taking total book value and removing the remaining MOD3 intangible assets as well as the deferred tax asset."

Mr. Staggs concluded, "We continue to pursue financings to innovative life science companies with a focus on supporting our existing, performing borrowers. During the quarter we advanced $13.5 million to two performing borrowers, and after quarter close, ImpediMed achieved a performance milestone triggering the draw of a $5.0 million Tranche B commitment. We believe our portfolio of cash-yielding, life science receivables is an attractive asset and view the sale of the majority of our royalty portfolio and MOD3 assets at approximately book value as supportive of this view."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results For the second quarter 2025, SWK reported total revenue of $10.1 million, a 6.5% decrease compared to $10.8 million for the second quarter 2024. The $0.7 million decrease in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of a $1.2 million decrease in Finance Receivables segment revenue, driven by the sale of the majority of our royalty portfolio, offset by a $0.5 million increase in Pharmaceutical Development segment revenue. Income before income tax expense for the quarter was $4.6 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Second quarter 2025 income before income tax expense benefited from a decrease in provision expense, offset by a decrease in gains on warrant exercises and a revaluation of finance receivables, relative to the same period in the prior year. GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, decreased to $3.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, from $3.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024. For the second quarter 2025, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $4.6 million, or $0.38 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the Finance Receivables segment was $4.6 million, an increase from $2.6 million for the second quarter 2024. Total investment assets (defined as finance receivables, net of allowance for credit losses, marketable investments, and warrant assets) were $242.8 million as of June 30, 2025, an 8.9% decrease compared with total investment assets of $266.7 million as of June 30, 2024. The decline was primarily due to the monetization of the majority of the company's royalty assets during the first and second quarters for total proceeds of approximately $51.3 million. The allowance for credit losses at quarter's end totaled $8.8 million, a decrease of $4.3 million from the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter SWK repurchased 58,954 shares for a total purchase price of $0.9 million. Year-to-date through August 8, 2025,SWK repurchased 198,162 shares for a total purchase price of $3.0 million. GAAP book value per share was $20.23 as of June 30, 2025, an 11.0%decrease compared to $22.72 as of June 30, 2024 and a 6.8% increase after considering the $4.00 per share special dividend. Non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share totaled $18.47, an 8.3%decrease compared to $20.14 at June 30, 2024 and an 11.7% increase after considering the $4.00 per share special dividend. Management views non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share as a relevant metric to value the Company's core finance receivable business. Non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share removes the value of the deferred tax assets and MOD3 net asset value.

Portfolio Status

During the second quarter, SWK sold the majority of the royalty portfolio for $34.0 million and paid a $49.1 million dividend to shareholders.

During the second quarter, we funded an additional $11.0 million to performing borrower AOTI, Inc as well as $2.5 million to performing borrower Nicoya Life Sciences, Inc. After the quarter close ImpediMed Limited ("ImpediMed") achieved a performance milestone, which triggered the draw of the $5.0 million Tranche B.

The second quarter 2025 effective yield was 14.1%, a 50 basis points decrease from 14.6% in the second quarter 2024. The effective yield is the rate at which income is expected to be recognized if payments are received pursuant to the terms of the finance receivables. The second quarter 2025 realized yield of the finance receivable portfolio was 14.3%, a 110 basis point decrease from 15.4% in second quarter 2024. The realized yield is inclusive of all fees, including all realized unamortized fees, amendment fees, and prepayment fees, and is calculated based on the simple average of finance receivables at the beginning and end of the period. The realized yield may differ from the effective yield due to actual cash collections being greater or lesser than modeled.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had three finance receivables in nonaccrual status: (1) the Flowonix Medical, Inc. ("Flowonix") royalty, with a carrying value of $7.1 million; (2) the Best ABT, Inc. ("Best") royalty, with a carrying value of $2.3 million; and (3) the Ideal Implant, Inc. ("Ideal") royalty, with a carrying value of $2.8 million. SWK impaired the carrying value of Flowonix and Ideal royalties by $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively, during the quarter. After second quarter close, SWK received a $0.5 million payment from the Flowonix estate, which will be applied against the carrying value.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $7.5 million of unfunded commitments and $2.5 million after accounting for funding the $5.0 million Tranche B commitment to ImpediMed in July.

Total portfolio investment activity was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Beginning Portfolio $ 227,776 $ 261,895 Investment in finance receivables 13,500 7,000 Paydowns received on investments (466 ) (1,641 ) Paydowns received on royalties - (847 ) Interest paid in kind 640 426 Loan discount and fee accretion 1,388 1,410 Warrant and equity investments, net of sales and cancellations 83 360 Net unrealized gain on marketable investments and warrant assets 384 212 Foreign currency gains (losses) on finance receivables 55 (432 ) Provision for credit losses (541 ) (4,215 ) Gain on revaluation of finance receivables - 2,495 Ending Portfolio $ 242,819 $ 266,663

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income The following table provides a reconciliation of SWK's reported (GAAP) consolidated net income to SWK's adjusted consolidated net income (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net income $ 3,536 $ 3,680 Income tax expense 1,026 1,035 MOD3 amortization expense - 196 Unrealized net gain on warrant assets (347 ) (226 ) Gain on exercise of warrant - (675 ) Unrealized net (gain) loss on marketable investments (37 ) 19 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses 451 (437 ) Gain on revaluation of finance receivables - (2,495 ) Intangible asset impairment expense - 5,771 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (4,900 ) Adjusted income before income tax expense 4,629 1,968 Adjusted income tax expense - - Non-GAAP net income $ 4,629 $ 1,968 In the table above, management has deducted the impact of the following items: (i) change in the fair-market value of equities and warrants, (ii) income taxes, as the Company has substantial net operating losses to offset against future income, (iii) amortization expense associated with MOD3 intangible assets, (iv) gain on revaluation of finance receivable held for sale, (v) change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration, (vi) intangible asset impairment, and (vii) foreign currency (gains) losses.

Finance Receivables Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income The following table provides a reconciliation of SWK's consolidated adjusted non-GAAP net income before provision for income tax expense, listed in the table above, to the finance receivables non-GAAP adjusted net income. The table eliminates MOD3 operating loss. The adjusted net income before income tax expense is derived in the table above and eliminates MOD3 operating income (loss), excluding MOD3 amortization expenses. Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,629 $ 1,968 MOD3 operating (income) loss, excluding amortization expense (18 ) 670 Adjusted Finance Receivable segment income before income tax expense $ 4,611 $ 2,638 Adjusted income tax expense - - Finance Receivables segment adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 4,611 $ 2,638 Non-GAAP Tangible Finance Book Value Per Share The following table provides a reconciliation of SWK's GAAP book value per share to its non-GAAP tangible finance book value per share. The table eliminates the deferred tax assets, intangible assets, MOD3 property and equipment and acquisition-related contingent consideration (in thousands, except per share data): Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 GAAP stockholder's equity $ 246,469 $ 282,831 Outstanding shares (1) 12,184 12,447 GAAP book value per share $ 20.23 $ 22.72 Less: Deferred tax assets, net (21,219 ) (27,052 ) Less: Intangible assets, net (209 ) (232 ) Less: Goodwill - - Less: MOD3 property and equipment, net - (4,921 ) Non-GAAP tangible finance book value 225,041 250,626 Outstanding shares (1) 12,184 12,447 Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share $ 18.47 $ 20.14 (1) Outstanding shares computed as of quarter end. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release includes non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP finance receivable segment net income, and non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share, which are metrics that are not compliant with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items including (i) changes in the fair-market value of public equity-related assets and SWK's warrant assets as mark-to-market changes are non-cash, (ii) income taxes as the Company has substantial net operating losses to offset against future income, (iii) changes in the fair-market value of contingent consideration associated with the MOD3 acquisition, and (iv) depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily associated with the 2019 acquisition of MOD3. In addition to the adjustments noted above, non-GAAP finance receivable segment net income also excludes MOD3 operating gains or losses. Non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share excludes the deferred tax asset, intangible assets, and contingent consideration associated with the MOD3 transaction. These non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may define such measures differently. Management believes that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends and provides useful additional information relating to our operations and financial condition. The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to better understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures, even if similarly titled, may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and therefore should not be compared. Conference Call Information SWK Holdings will host a conference call on August 15, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2025. Interested participants and investors may access the call via the numbers below: 888-506-0062 (U.S.) 973-528-0011 (International) The participant Access Code is 117203 or ask for the SWK Holdings call. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the SWK Holdings' website for 12 months, starting later that day. https://investors.swkhold.com/events About SWK Holdings Corporation SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com. Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. For more information, please contact: Investor Relations and Media

Susan Xu

728-323-0959

investorrelations@swkhold.com

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,006 $ 5,927 Interest, accounts receivable, and other receivables, net 5,611 5,788 Assets held for sale, net 6,488 6,398 Other current assets 1,088 2,141 Total current assets 21,193 20,254 Finance receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,826 and $11,249 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 237,604 277,760 Collateral on foreign currency forward contract - 2,750 Marketable investments 603 580 Deferred tax assets, net 21,219 23,484 Warrant assets 4,612 4,366 Other non-current assets 466 3,041 Total assets $ 285,697 $ 332,235 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,101 $ 2,810 Liabilities held for sale 1,278 1,255 Deferred income 3,300 1,500 Total current liabilities 6,679 - 5,565 Unsecured senior notes, net 31,736 31,412 Revolving credit facility 294 6,233 Other non-current liabilities 519 335 Total liabilities 39,228 43,545 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 12,183,906 and 12,213,599 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 4,418,773 4,419,991 Accumulated deficit (4,172,316 ) (4,131,313 ) Total stockholders' equity 246,469 288,690 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 285,697 $ 332,235

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Finance receivable interest income, including fees $ 8,543 $ 9,986 $ 19,255 $ 21,021 Pharmaceutical development 1,190 804 2,153 1,083 Other 319 57 476 103 Total revenues 10,052 10,847 21,884 22,207 Costs and expenses: Provision (benefit) for credit losses 761 4,095 (704 ) 9,392 Loss on impairment of intangibles assets - 5,771 - 5,771 Interest expense 1,155 1,119 2,285 2,375 Pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development expense 645 520 1,403 1,050 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (4,900 ) - (4,900 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 19 421 38 935 General and administrative expense 2,843 2,920 6,120 5,604 Income from operations 4,629 901 12,742 1,980 Other income (expense), net Unrealized net loss on warrants 347 226 (77 ) 131 Net loss on exercise and cancellation of warrants - 675 - 444 Net loss on marketable investments 37 (19 ) (68 ) (162 ) Loss on sale of assets - - (82 ) - Realized gain on early payment of finance receivable - - 1,729 - Gain (loss) on revaluation of finance receivables - 2,495 (3,727 ) 2,495 Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction gains (451 ) 437 (138 ) 524 Income before income tax expense 4,562 4,715 10,379 5,412 Income tax expense 1,026 1,035 2,304 1,264 Net income $ 3,536 $ 3,680 $ 8,075 $ 4,148 Net income per share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.66 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.66 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 12,208 12,458 12,218 12,467 Diluted 12,208 12,470 12,218 12,484

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,075 $ 4,148 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision (benefit) for credit losses (704 ) 9,392 Debt issuance costs (41 ) - Loss on impairment of intangible assets - 5,771 Right-of-use amortization and cease use costs 112 261 Amortization of debt issuance costs 548 491 Deferred income taxes, net 2,266 1,239 Unrealized net (gain) loss on warrants 77 (131 ) Net gain on exercise and cancellation of warrants - (444 ) Loss from sale of assets 82 - Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration - (4,900 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of finance receivable 3,727 (2,495 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (614 ) (1,587 ) Loss on marketable investments 68 162 Loan discount amortization and fee accretion (2,956 ) (2,214 ) Interest paid-in-kind (826 ) (904 ) Stock-based compensation 608 360 Depreciation and amortization expense 38 935 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest, accounts receivable and other receivables, net 177 (2,655 ) Foreign currency forward contract 915 1,260 Collateral returned for derivative instruments 2,750 - Other assets 850 (150 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other non-current liabilities (871 ) (903 ) Deferred income 1,800 2,207 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,081 9,843 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 110 - Settlement of foreign currency forward contract 1,560 - Sale of marketable investments - 574 Investment in finance receivables (23,500 ) (7,446 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 31,678 - Repayment of finance receivables 33,141 11,693 Corporate debt securities principal payments 15 13 Purchases of property and equipment (163 ) (21 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 42,841 4,813 Cash flows from financing activities: Net settlement for employee taxes on stock options (89 ) (43 ) Net payments on credit facility (5,939 ) (12,350 ) Cash dividends (49,078 ) - Repurchases of common stock, including fees and expenses (1,737 ) (1,950 ) Net cash used in financing activities (56,843 ) (14,343 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,079 313 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,927 5,236 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,006 $ 5,549 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 1,517 $ 875

