Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue Reporting and Key Organizational Initiatives

Beginning with our second quarter 2023 financial report, we implemented a major restructuring of our industrial product lines, transitioning much of this business from gross sales to a commission structure. While this change affects how we report revenue, we believe it enables us to preserve working capital and improve gross margins.

During the second quarter, the Company initiated and has since completed a restructuring of its sales organization to better align people and responsibilities with the Company's omnichannel sales strategy, including the addition of new and highly experienced leadership across the board to ensure a return to growth and increased customer success at Greenlane. While necessary, the recent reorganization of the sales team, including new leadership and the recruitment of a stronger sales team, negatively impacted sales and new customer acquisition in the second quarter. The new structure is designed to accelerate sales, improve customer experience, and increase efficiency throughout the sales process. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the new sales and marketing infrastructure has delivered new customer growth, reactivation of customer accounts, and the addition of new multi-state operator accounts.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenue was $0.8 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, a decrease of 27% compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period.

Operating loss improved to $3.3 million compared to an operating loss of $3.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $3.2 million compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the prior year period.

New Sales and Marketing Team Supported by Leading Cannabis Digital Marketing Agency Enhancing Revenue and Customer Opportunities

Cannabis Creative Group (CCG) is leading the Company's new marketing strategy to support future growth for its B2B-focused brands, including Greenlane Wholesale and KushCo. CCG began work in Q2 and has focused on driving campaigns towards new acquisitions and retargeting wholesale customers.

An approximately 880% increase in revenue for new customers, month over month June to July; and an approximate 40% increase in revenue for new customers month over month July to August (MTD)

19 accounts reactivated.

Added 12 new multi-state operator accounts.

"The restructuring of our sales leadership and sales team during the quarter significantly impacted our revenue. While disappointing for the near term, these actions were necessary to restore more sustainable growth over the long term. With new leadership in place, a growing portfolio of products, and a large market opportunity, I have increasing confidence that the Company is positioned to accelerate growth going forward," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane

Sher added, "We made strides with footprint optimization, and we will continue to take costs out of the business and right-size operations, while we enhance our product offering and improve pricing architecture. We are seeing solid early indicators that our new sales leadership is setting the foundation for improved top-line performance, and we are thrilled to have added several new products in both the cannabis and wellness categories to drive new and existing customer opportunities."

Sher concluded, "While we continue to navigate a dynamic market environment, we remain committed to the initiatives implemented in recent quarters that are fueling our transformation and driving our goal to improve profitability. As we focus on improving our business and accounts receivable strategy and efficiency efforts and given our early but encouraging new customer sales activity, we currently anticipate a stronger second half of 2025 for Greenlane."

Strategic Growth and Operational Initiatives

Entered into a distribution agreement with Greentank Technologies, a leading innovator in the aerosolization technology industry, to distribute Greentank's full assortment of cartridges and vaporizers.

Renewed distribution agreement with PAX, a pioneer in the design and development of premium cannabis vaporization technologies and devices.

Announced the appointment of Mike Hinson as the Company's Executive Vice President of Sales and upgraded sales and marketing organizations.

Appointed exclusive fulfillment platform for Safety Strips direct-to-consumer e-commerce store featuring ToxiShield, Safety Strips trusted brand of harm reduction solutions designed to combat fentanyl overdoses and drink spiking.

Successfully renegotiated many vendor and supplier partnership terms and continuing to improve working capital arrangements with vendors and suppliers.

Continued progress consolidating and streamlining office, warehouse, and distribution operations footprint.

Consolidated digital ecommerce presence to one platform resulting in improved efficiencies and reduced cost.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.7 million.

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 5,724 $ 899 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,289 and $2,616 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3,795 4,262 Inventories, net 14,352 14,215 Vendor deposits 2,527 3,091 Other current assets 1,719 1,305 Total current assets 28,117 23,772 Property and equipment, net 1,181 1,420 Operating lease right-of-use assets 587 1,043 Other assets 1,892 2,396 Total assets $ 31,777 $ 28,631 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,710 $ 9,787 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,102 1,218 Customer deposits 1,466 2,661 Current portion of notes payable - 7,674 Current portion of operating leases 548 926 Total current liabilities 11,826 22,266 Operating leases, less current portion 5 83 Total liabilities 11,831 22,349 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 1,386,551 and 3,023 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively* - - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024* - - Common stock, value - - Additional paid-in capital* 301,841 281,095 Accumulated deficit (282,011 ) (274,929 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 265 265 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. 20,095 6,431 Non-controlling interest (149 ) (149 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,946 6,282 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,777 $ 28,631

* After giving effect to the Reverse Stock Splits

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 788 $ 2,652 $ 2,257 $ 7,578 Cost of sales 786 1,641 1,534 5,055 Gross profit 2 1,011 723 2,523 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 1,119 1,509 2,386 4,455 General and administrative 1,938 2,801 4,762 5,093 Depreciation and amortization 201 196 307 450 Total operating expenses 3,258 4,506 7,455 9,998 Loss from operations (3,256 ) (3,495 ) (6,732 ) (7,475 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense - (289 ) (391 ) (811 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 1,000 - 1,000 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 2,166 - 2,166 Other income (expense), net 41 (14 ) 41 (3 ) Total other income (expense), net 41 2,863 350 2,352 Loss before income taxes (3,215 ) (632 ) (7,082 ) (5,123 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes - - - - Net loss (3,215 ) (632 ) (7,082 ) (5,123 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - (17 ) - (17 ) Net loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. $ (3,215 ) $ (615 ) $ (7,082 ) $ (5,106 ) Net loss attributable to Class A common stock per share - basic and diluted (Note 9)* $ (3.18 ) $ (997.50 ) $ (13.92 ) $ (10,267.50 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 9)* 1,010,216 617 508,494 497 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments - (3 ) - (1 ) Comprehensive loss (3,215 ) (635 ) (7,082 ) (5,124 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (17 ) - (17 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. $ (3,215 ) $ (618 ) $ (7,082 ) $ (5,107 )

* After giving effect to the Reverse Stock Splits

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (7,082 ) $ (5,123 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 307 450 Equity-based compensation expense - 86 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 1,000 Accretion of debt discount 284 33 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (2,166 ) Change in provision for credit losses 673 41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (206 ) (271 ) Inventories (137 ) 2,770 Vendor deposits 564 28 Other current assets 88 1,076 Accounts payable (1,075 ) 2,904 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (116 ) 793 Customer deposits (1,195 ) - Net used in operating activities (7,895 ) (379 ) Cash flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (68 ) (151 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68 ) (151 ) Cash flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock and warrants 20,746 - Proceeds from notes payable - 635 Payments on notes payable (7,958 ) - Proceeds from future receivables financing - 225 Repayments of loan against future accounts receivable - (613 ) Other - (10 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,788 237 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash - (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,825 (294 ) Cash as of beginning of the period 899 463 Cash as of end of the period $ 5,724 $ 169

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, , PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact:

IR@greenlane.com

or

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Greenlane has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/greenlane-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-1061329