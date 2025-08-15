Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce that the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports has won EISA ULTRA-TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2025-2026.

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports lens is designed for sports, action, and wildlife photography. It stands out for its brightness of F4, superior to most competitors that stop at F5.6-6.3, and for its soft bokeh, thanks to the 13 aperture blades. Composed of 28 elements in 21 groups, it includes FLD, SLD, and high refractive index lenses for effective correction of chromatic aberration and excellent sharpness at all focal lengths. An HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor manages internal focusing, and the barrel is designed to reduce heat absorption and prevent dust ingress. The function ring offers two modes: Focus Preset and Power Focus functions. It's an excellent option for wildlife and action photographers.

About EISA

The Expert Imaging and Sound Association is the community of 54 technology magazines, websites and social media commentators from 27 countries, specializing in hi-fi, home theater, photo and video, in-car and mobile electronics. Every year, the EISA jury of experts rewards the best products in each class with a coveted EISA Award.

