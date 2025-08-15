SVP Worldwide, the parent company of PFAFF®, SINGER®, and HUSQVARNA® VIKING® sewing brands, today announced the highly anticipated global launch of three new PFAFF sewing machines: the creative expression 750, quilt expression 725, and expression 715. These machines combine precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and the timeless craftsmanship PFAFF is known for.

The new models will be available for purchase beginning August 14, 2025 on PFAFF.com and at authorized PFAFF Dealer locations across the United States and Europe. Expanded global distribution in Latin America and Asia Pacific is planned throughout Q3 and Q4 of 2025.

"This launch represents an exciting new chapter for PFAFF and for passionate sewists around the world," said Rob Will, CEO of SVP Worldwide. "These three machines are designed to inspire creativity and confidence, offering the precision and innovation that our customers expect from the PFAFF brand. We can't wait to see the extraordinary projects our 'PFAFFies' will bring to life with this new lineup."

The new expression series machines showcase advanced features tailored to both serious hobbyists and professional sewists. All models offer:

Built-in connectivity to the CREATIVATE digital platform of creative tools

Large color capacitive touch screens for an intuitive, modern sewing experience

Automatic Needle Threaders eliminate threading frustration

Exclusive PFAFF stitch techniques for distinctive embellishments

The creative expression 750 and quilt expression 725 also feature adjustable laser sewing guidance, enabling users to achieve unmatched accuracy for complex projects.

"The new PFAFF expression series brings together precision and innovation in a way that truly elevates the sewing experience," said Jason Zielke, Chief Product and Technology Officer at SVP Worldwide. "We are especially proud of the new Hoop Scanning feature on the creative expression 750, which allows a sewist to see their hooped project on the 8" color touch screen for a more accurate placement of the embroidery before stitching."

The launch of the PFAFF creative expression 750, quilt expression 725, and expression 715 reaffirms SVP Worldwide's commitment to empowering creators worldwide with products that push the boundaries of sewing technology and innovation.

For more information or to locate a dealer, visit www.pfaff.com

