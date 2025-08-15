Labor Smart, Inc. - Letter from the CEO Q2 2025 Shareholder Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) - Letter from the CEO about Q2 2025 Financial Reporting

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 /

Fellow Shareholders,

As we close the second quarter of 2025, I want to reflect on our progress and reaffirm the commitments I shared with you just a few months ago. In Q1, I spoke about our transformation from a single-brand, direct-to-consumer company into a diversified beverage and wellness platform built on strategy, structure, and execution. This quarter's results show that transformation taking root in a very real way.

Q2 revenue surged to 25% better than first quarter performance, representing a year-over-year increase of over 4,200%. This extraordinary growth didn't happen by accident-it is the direct result of our shift in vision and the disciplined execution of our growth-through-acquisition and brand incubation strategy. Importantly, we achieved this growth profitably, a milestone that underscores the scalability and strength of our model.

Just a short time ago, the company operated on much lower revenues and bore expenses more typical of a start-up-conditions that often-required dilutive measures such as paying vendors and partners with equity or notes. Those days are close to being behind us. With our current revenue trajectory and the efficiencies of our brand creation and incubation model, we are entering a phase where the pressure to dilute shareholders will ease. Our focus is on aligning our expense ratio to match the strong revenues and gross margins our new platform is delivering.

Our strategy remains disciplined: acquire and develop high-margin brands, expand distribution intelligently, and strengthen our financial position. The 19.5% reduction in liabilities this quarter reflects our commitment to building a healthier balance sheet. We have streamlined inventory and tightened operational controls without sacrificing our ability to meet demand. These improvements are deliberate steps toward a more resilient and agile company.

We remain humble and determined in the face of what lies ahead. Growth at this scale brings complexity, and complexity requires vigilance. Our attention is fixed on matching the pace of expansion with the operational discipline needed to deliver consistent results. The mission is unchanged-to create lasting value for our shareholders by building a portfolio of brands with enduring consumer appeal and strong financial performance.

To all of you who have supported Labor Smart through this transformation: thank you. The road from vision to execution is never easy, but together, we are proving that it is worth the effort. The progress we've made in the first half of 2025 is only the beginning, and I am confident that with continued focus and discipline, the best is yet to come.

Sincerely,

Brad Wyatt

Chief Executive Officer

Labor Smart, Inc.

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc., headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, is a dynamic brand acquisition and development company focused on building high-growth businesses in the beverage, lifestyle, and wellness sectors. Through strategic partnerships, innovative products, and a scalable infrastructure, LTNC is committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/labor-smart-inc.-letter-from-the-ceo-q2-2025-shareholder-update-1061368