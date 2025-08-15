HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Wins 'Best Enterprise CRM Solution' at the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Award Recognizes HighLevel's AI-Powered, All-in-One Approach to Scaling Sales, Marketing and Operations

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / HighLevel, the AI Business Operating System for sales, marketing and operations, has been named "Best Enterprise CRM Solution" in the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. This annual awards program honors the world's most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries.

HighLevel's win highlights its ability to consolidate the functionality of multiple tools, such as CRM, automation, funnel building, messaging, analytics and AI agents, into a single white-labeled platform. By uniting these capabilities, HighLevel enables businesses to streamline operations, reduce overhead and scale growth without sacrificing personalization.

An Enterprise CRM That Solves Real-World Challenges

For many growing businesses, the challenge isn't finding tools; it's managing too many of them. HighLevel replaces the need for 6-10 separate platforms by bringing contact management, pipeline tracking, campaign execution and customer communication into one hub.

For example, an agency managing dozens of client accounts can use HighLevel to:

Capture leads from multiple channels directly into the CRM.

Automatically qualify those leads with AI Employee and route them to the right team member.

Trigger Conversation AI follow-ups via SMS, email or social DMs in the client's brand voice.

Track every deal stage in customizable pipelines.

Launch personalized campaigns without exporting or importing data between tools.

This fully integrated approach means no lost leads, faster follow up and more consistent customer experiences; outcomes that directly contributed to HighLevel earning top honors in the Enterprise CRM category.

Recognition Among Industry Leaders

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations from around the world, evaluating entrants based on innovation, performance, functionality, ease of use and overall value. HighLevel's recognition as Best Enterprise CRM Solution underscores its position as a market leader in AI-powered business growth.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI Business Operating System designed for sales, marketing and operations, all-in-one white-labeled platform. Powering over two million businesses worldwide, HighLevel enables customers to send 1.37 billion messages, generate 194 million leads and manage 19 million conversations every month. With features like AI Employee, Conversation AI, Brand Voice AI and the Model Context Protocol (MCP), HighLevel delivers automation that feels human, helping users reduce costs, eliminate complexity and scale growth without sacrificing personalization.

As the #1 marketing automation platform in usage across the internet (BuiltWith, 2025), HighLevel is setting the standard for AI-powered business growth, giving agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs the competitive edge they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough LLC, MarTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global marketing, sales and advertising technology. The annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence and innovation in categories including marketing automation, CRM, customer experience, ad tech and more. For more information, visit martechbreakthrough.com .

