Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its Second Quarter 2025 Report

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the quarter ended June, 2025, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from July 1, 2025 to August 12, 2025.

To view full report please (Click Here)

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/endo-guc-trust-provides-its-second-quarter-2025-report-1061404