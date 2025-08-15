Anzeige
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 03:06 Uhr
Jiin Ming Industry Co., Ltd.: Jiin Ming to Debut Mission-Ready Modular UAV Platforms at TADTE 2025

Highlighting Taiwan's Growing Contribution to Global Defense UAV Integration

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military drone market was valued at USD 36.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to nearly double to USD 88.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% (source: Grand View Research). Taiwan-based UAV system integrator Jiin Ming Industrial will make its debut at the 2025 Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE), presenting under the theme "Built for Missions. Ready to Adapt." The company will showcase its latest unmanned aerial platforms and modular integration solutions at the Taiwan Defense Industry Development Association Pavilion (Booth No. J0418).

Jiin Ming specializes in UAV systems for defense and tactical missions, developing its own flight control, video transmission, and communication technologies. Its platforms feature a highly modular architecture, enabling rapid payload reconfiguration for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, and command-and-control applications. All systems are built on a secure, non-PRC supply chain, ensuring operational stability and data protection for sensitive deployments.

Featured UAV Platforms:

  • VIPER - Multirotor UAV: Tactical surveillance and reconnaissance, modular payloads, cruising speed 60 km/h, flight time 15 minutes.
  • SABER - Fixed-Wing UAV: High-speed FPV UAV, top speed 300 km/h, endurance 20 minutes, designed for rapid tactical response.

Demonstrating its global integration capabilities, Jiin Ming will also present UAV platforms from Poland, highlighting the company's international partnerships in advanced aerial systems.

"Our mission is to deliver scalable, secure, and adaptable UAV solutions that meet evolving operational requirements," said a Jiin Ming spokesperson. "By leveraging strong R&D and system integration expertise, we ensure every platform is configured to mission needs from the earliest design stage."

Exhibition Details:

  • Date: September 18-20, 2025
  • Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Taiwan
  • Booth: J0418 (Taiwan Defense Industry Development Association Pavilion)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jiin-ming-to-debut-mission-ready-modular-uav-platforms-at-tadte-2025-302530734.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
