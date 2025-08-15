Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - CosmicUp, an innovative AI subscription service, is launching its all-in-one platform designed to transform how professionals, educators, and creatives interact with top-tier AI models. This platform provides seamless, unlimited access to leading generative AI models for text, code, and image generation - all through a single monthly subscription plan. This breakthrough service eliminates the need for multiple subscriptions and accounts, enabling users to tap into the full potential of AI technologies at an affordable rate.

CosmicUp Launches All-in-One Subscription Platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/259586_cc24a00714727b6c_002full.jpg

"We strive to simplify the AI experience. CosmicUp removes the complexity of managing multiple subscriptions, allowing users to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge AI into their daily workflows," said Matteo Leo, Founder of CosmicUp.

Key Features of CosmicUp:

Multi-AI Model Interaction : CosmicUp users can seamlessly switch between AI engines without losing conversational context, ensuring smooth transitions across tasks and projects. This empowers users to optimize their AI-driven workflows.

: CosmicUp users can seamlessly switch between AI engines without losing conversational context, ensuring smooth transitions across tasks and projects. This empowers users to optimize their AI-driven workflows. AI Code Assistant : Developers can generate, debug, and refactor code on demand. The platform provides fully formatted outputs compatible with major programming languages, streamlining coding tasks and improving productivity.

: Developers can generate, debug, and refactor code on demand. The platform provides fully formatted outputs compatible with major programming languages, streamlining coding tasks and improving productivity. Document and Data Analysis : CosmicUp supports a wide range of file formats, including PDFs, DOCX, CSVs, and XLSX. Users can upload documents and instantly receive summaries, trend analyses, and key insights, making data processing more efficient and effective.

: CosmicUp supports a wide range of file formats, including PDFs, DOCX, CSVs, and XLSX. Users can upload documents and instantly receive summaries, trend analyses, and key insights, making data processing more efficient and effective. Organized Workspace : Users can create nested folders and subfolders to categorize research, client projects, and study materials. This feature enhances organization, allowing users to manage complex workflows with ease.

: Users can create nested folders and subfolders to categorize research, client projects, and study materials. This feature enhances organization, allowing users to manage complex workflows with ease. CosmicUp Web and Deep Research: The platform's real-time web search feature allows users to access the most up-to-date information available. Additionally, the Deep Research tool can generate comprehensive research reports by scanning over 50 sources in just 15 minutes, providing an exhaustive view of a given topic.

Affordable Pricing and Flexible Plans

CosmicUp offers an affordable subscription model, priced at €7.99 for the first month with coupon code, and €14.99 per month thereafter. The platform provides a free plan to explore the tool and its functionality, giving users a complete understanding of the multiple features available in the Plus plan. This ensures that individuals can assess the platform's capabilities before committing to an upgrade. For detailed pricing options, visit the CosmicUp pricing page.

For those seeking additional features, CosmicUp Plus provides unlimited access to Thunder Models, with a monthly quota of 2 million characters, high-speed response rates, premium prompt-engineering tools, and priority customer support.

Seamless Onboarding and Support

New users can explore CosmicUp's models without the need for a credit card, gaining access to tools including a wide range of advanced AI models for text, code, and image generation. With a quick and intuitive sign-up process through email or Google, users can immediately start utilizing the platform's powerful AI tools. CosmicUp also offers 24/7 customer support, ensuring minimal setup time and rapid resolution of any issues.

The Future of AI-Driven Workflows

CosmicUp's platform is designed to support a wide range of industries, from marketing and development to research and education. By providing a unified, all-in-one AI platform, CosmicUp empowers users to integrate the latest AI technologies into their workflows, making it easier than ever to innovate and stay ahead of the competition.

"We believe that by democratizing access to powerful AI tools, we can foster greater creativity, productivity, and innovation across industries," said Leo. "With CosmicUp, users no longer have to worry about complex configurations or juggling multiple accounts-they can focus on what matters most: their work."

About CosmicUp

CosmicUp is a cutting-edge AI subscription platform developed by LumaUp sp. z o.o. Launched in 2024, the platform provides unlimited access to top-tier AI models for professionals, creatives, and educators. With a focus on affordability, ease of use, and cutting-edge AI technologies, CosmicUp is revolutionizing the way people interact with artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit: https://cosmicup.me.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259586

SOURCE: Plentisoft