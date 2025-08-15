Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.08.2025 06:39 Uhr
268 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August 

=== 
*** 01:50 JP/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq 
     zuvor:  -0,2% gg Vq 
*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +5,8% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +6,8% gg Vj 
*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 
  08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 2Q 
  11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, vorläufiges Jahresergebnis 
     (11:30 PK; 14:00 Analystenkonferenz) 
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,6% gg Vm 
     Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,5% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August 
     PROGNOSE: 1,8 
     zuvor:  5,5 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,1% gg Vm 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE: 77,6% 
     zuvor:  77,6% 
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) August 
     PROGNOSE: 62,5 
     zuvor:  61,7 
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm 
 
    - US/US-Präsident Trump, Treffen mit Russlands 
     Staatspräsident Putin 
    - IT/Börsenfeiertag Italien 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/hab/mgo/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2025 00:03 ET (04:03 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.