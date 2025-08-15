Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 7 August - 14 August 2025

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 7 August - 14 August 2025

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 6 August 2025.

During the week of 7 August 2025 up to and including 14 August 2025 a total of 2,400,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €25.72 for a total amount of € 61,717,760.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 61,717,760 representing 24.69% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).


Attachment

  • 20250814 Press release_Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 7 August - 14 August 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/400240d2-f7b0-4237-976c-5c4a17f1e3a2)

