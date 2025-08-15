In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices held steady this week at $0. 0378/W, with price indications between $0. 0347-0. 0398/W, according to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on August 12. TOPCon cell prices have climbed 22. 3% since early July's year-to-date-low, with last week alone posting a 12. 84% increase. Last week, export markets saw a spike in cell procurement activity for second-half 2025 deliveries amid growing expectations of a cut or removal of ...

