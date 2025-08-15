Wood Mackenzie says US power transformer supply could fall 30% and distribution transformers 10% in 2025 due to surging demand and limited manufacturing capacity. From pv magazine USA With US electricity demand surging, two critical grid infrastructure components may be facing a significant supply shortage in 2025, said a report from Wood Mackenzie. Since 2019, power transformer demand has increased 119% and distribution transformer demand has increased 41%. The firm expects a supply deficit of 30% for power transformers in 2025 and 10% for distribution transformers. Wood Mackenzie attributes ...

