The U. S. software company has improved its single-axis tracker and fixed tilt configurators for planning large-scale projects, adding customization features and additional support for terrain-conforming designs. US-based PVFarm has added new features to its single-axis tracker (SAT) and fixed tilt (FT) configurators to align with customer demand and large-scale projects trends, also providing more support for terrain-conforming designs. "The improved SAT configurator streamlines the engineering and customization of tracker layouts, incorporating terrain-following capabilities and wind load analysis," ...

