The 1P single-axis tacker is engineered to withstand winds up to 150 mph. From pv magazine USA FTC Solar released a single-axis 1P solar tracker for project sites subject to high wind conditions. The Pioneer+ High Wind trackers are engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 150 mph. The product is intended to enable reliable deployment of solar projects in coastal, hurricane-prone and high-altitude regions, said FTC Solar. The trackers feature wind direction-agnostic stow positions, which FTC Solar said lowers the requirements for foundation depths, supporting energy production even during wind ...

