Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXJ LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.6093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2117827 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 398986 EQS News ID: 2184490 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

