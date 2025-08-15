DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.1178 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1276003 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 398996 EQS News ID: 2184510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 15, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)