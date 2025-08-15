Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood's Interim report second quarter 2025

Greenfood delivered another strong quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 16.1 percent, driven by enhanced profitability in all business units. This performance underscores the strength of Greenfood's main growth engine, a healthy and convenient food-to-go concept.

Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 139.3 million (120.0) increased by 16.1 percent driven by improvements in all three business areas.

Net sales for the group totaled SEK 1,561.1 million (1,525.6), an increase of 2.3 percent, driven by 10.2 percent growth in Picadeli and 5.0 percent growth in Food.

Net sales for Picadeli in the second quarter grew by 10.2 percent to SEK 581.2 million (527.2), primarily driven by more active salad bars and increased consumption per bar.

Net sales for Food Solutions grew 5.0 percent in the second quarter of 2025 and adjusted EBITDA grew by 18.2 percent.

Net result for the period SEK 37.1 million (-11.7).

Cash flow from operations was SEK 113.9 million (111.5).

At quarter's end, the Group's available liquidity amounted to SEK 186.0 million (164.3).

For more information, contact:

Martin Asp, CFO, Greenfood AB (publ)

martin.asp@greenfood.se

About Greenfood

Greenfood is a leading European player creating healthy and sustainable food that is tasty, affordable, and easily accessible. From Picadeli's self-service salads and ready-made meals to fruits and vegetables directly from farms spread across a large part of the world. Through our three business areas, Greenfood provides fresh, healthy, plant-based food at various stages of processing to customers in convenience and retail, as well as hotels, restaurants, and catering.

For 2024, Greenfood's turnover amounted to SEK 5.6 billion and the Group operates in 11 countries across Europe as well as in the US with headquarters in the historic heart of the business: Helsingborg, Sweden. Greenfood's portfolio includes several strong brands, for example: Picadeli, Daily Greens, SallaCarte, Green Deli, and Ahlgood. Read more at www.greenfood.se.

Greenfood's climate targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, with a commitment to substantially reduce CO2 emissions.