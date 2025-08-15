Anora Group Oyj: Anora Group Plc's Half-year report for 1 January - 30 June 2025: Lower net sales affecting Comparable EBITDA in Q2. Accelerating actions to improve financial performance

Anora Group Plc Half-year Report 15 August 2025 at 8:30 am EEST

Anora Group Plc's Half-year report for 1 January - 30 June 2025: Lower net sales affecting Comparable EBITDA in Q2. Accelerating actions to improve financial performance

This release is a summary of Anora Group Plc's Half-year report January-June 2025. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available on the company website at: www.anora.com/en/investors

Q2 2025 in brief

Net sales were EUR 165.5 (177.1) million, down by 6.6%.

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 14.0 (15.2) million, or 8.4% (8.6%) of net sales, down by 8.3%.

EBITDA was EUR 13.5 (14.9) million, or 8.1% (8.4%) of net sales, down by 9.9%.

Net cash flow from operating activities was

EUR 22.3 (-4.4) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.03 (0.03).

January-June 2025 in brief

Net sales were EUR 306.8 (324.0) million, down by 5.3%.

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 22.0 (24.1) million, or 7.2% (7.4%) of net sales, down by 8.8%.

EBITDA was 22.4 (22.7) million, or 7.3% (7.0%) of net sales, down by 1.4%.

Net cash flow from operating activities was

EUR -53.4 (-49.0) million.

Earnings per share was EUR -0.00 (-0.01).

Net debt/comparable EBITDA (rolling 12 months) was 3.0 (2.8).

Guidance

In 2025, Anora's comparable EBITDA is expected to be EUR 70-75 million (2024: EUR 68.9 million).

Key figures

EUR million Q2 25 Q2 24 Change H1 25 H1 24 Change 2024 Net sales 165.5 177.1 -6.6% 306.8 324.0 -5.3% 692.0 Comparable EBITDA 14.0 15.2 -8.3% 22.0 24.1 -8.8% 68.9 % of net sales 8.4 8.6 7.2 7.4 10.0 EBITDA 13.5 14.9 -9.9% 22.4 22.7 -1.4% 61.3 Comparable operating result 7.2 8.7 -16.7% 8.5 10.6 -20.6% 42.0 % of net sales 4.4 4.9 2.8 3.3 6.1 Operating result 6.7 8.4 8.8 9.2 34.5 Result for the period 2.2 1.8 -0.0 -0.4 11.1 Earnings per share, EUR 0.03 0.03 -0.00 -0.01 0.16 Net cash flow from operating activities 22.3 -4.4 -53.4 -49.0 33.2 Net working capital -10.3 -21.1 -10.3 -21.1 -73.2 Net debt / comparable EBITDA (LTM) 3.0 2.8 3.0 2.8 1.8 Personnel end of period 1,264 1,256 0.6% 1,264 1,256 0.6% 1,211

CEO Kirsi Puntila:

The European beverage industry faced headwinds in the second quarter. Ongoing shifts in consumer trends and unusually poor weather in May and June negatively affected sales across several of our traditionally strong categories. In the Nordic markets, total sales volume declined by 1.8%, with spirits posting modest growth of 0.1%, while wine saw a decline of 2.1%.

Despite the challenging market environment, the second quarter also brought several positive developments. We maintained strong cost control, resulting in reduced operating expenses. In Sweden, our targeted wine campaigns delivered promising results, and in Finland, we saw encouraging traction from new launches in the no- and low-alcohol categories. Koskenkorva continued to perform well, particularly within the liqueur and ready-to-drink segments.

We were pleased to see our gross margin reaching 42.6% of net sales, supported by improvements in the Spirits and Industrial segments. As always, we remain agile in responding to market conditions and are prepared to adjust our cost base as needed.

In the second quarter, our comparable EBITDA decreased by 8.3% and amounted to EUR 14.0 (15.2) million or 8.4% (8.6%) of net sales, mainly driven by the lower net sales. Comparable EBITDA increased in the Industrial segment from the previous year, while in the Wine and Spirits segments comparable EBITDA decreased. We achieved some cost reductions in the Industrial and Spirits segments. In the Industrial segment, efficiency improvement in the supply chain successfully increased profitability.

Net sales in the second quarter declined by 6.6% to EUR 165.5 million, primarily due to lower volumes in the Wine and Spirits segments. In the Wine segment, Anora maintained its overall market leadership in the Nordics overall, including grocery retail, thanks to the successful introduction of low-ABV wines in Finnish grocery stores last year. In the second quarter, we also improved our market share in Sweden. The decline in the Wine segment's net sales was driven by lower demand and increased price competition of filler services in Denmark, and weaker wine sales especially in Norway. In the Spirits segment, market shares declined across our main countries, with Norway in particular experiencing weak performance. The net sales decrease in the Spirits segment was explained mainly by the recently lost partners. The Industrial segment's net sales increase was mostly driven by phasing of contract manufacturing volumes, offset by lower volumes of other product categories as well as side product sales prices.

At the end of the quarter our cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 126.7 million. Our interest-bearing net debt amounted to EUR 199.1 (200.7) million, while our net interest-bearing debt / comparable EBITDA ratio was 3.0 (2.8).

After my first full quarter as CEO, my confidence in the potential in our business - our strong brands, innovation ability, and our talented people - has only grown stronger. I want to thank our customers and partners for their trust and our employees for their continued dedication. We still have hard work ahead to reach our goals, which is why we are not only accelerating actions to improve our financial performance but also beginning to update our strategy to guide us through to 2028. Our work on an updated strategy for the next strategy period will be divided into the following phases: Fit & Fix and Focus. The Fit & Fix phases deliver short and mid-term performance improvement over 2025-2026, while the Focus drives growth initiatives as of 2026 onwards. I look forward to sharing more about this at our upcoming Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on 5 November 2025 - you are warmly welcome!"

Outlook and guidance for 2025

Market outlook

In 2025, our key markets are expected to be relatively flat compared to the 2024 levels both in volumes and in value terms.

Guidance

In 2025, Anora's comparable EBITDA is expected to be EUR 70-75 million (2024: EUR 68.9 million).

Anora's financial reporting for the year 2025

Anora will publish its interim report for January-September 2025 on 31 October 2025. Anora applies a silent period of 30 days before the publication of financial reports.

ANORA GROUP PLC

Further information:

Kirsi Puntila, CEO

Stein Eriksen, CFO

Contacts:

Milena Hæggström, Director, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 5581 328

milena.haeggstrom@anora.com

Results presentation:

CEO Kirsi Puntila and CFO Stein Eriksen will present the report today at 11:00 am EEST. The presentation will be held as a Microsoft Teams Meeting. We recommend that participants join the event using the online meeting option: Join meeting here.

It is also possible to dial-in to the meeting about 5 minutes earlier at the following numbers:

FI: +358 9 2310 6678

NO: +47 21 40 41 04

SE: +46 8 502 428 54

DK: + 45 32 72 56 80

UK: +44 20 7660 8309

US: +1 917-781-4622

Conference ID 334 067 12#

Q&A

Questions to the management can be sent through the Teams chat.

Presentation material and on-demand recording

The presentation material will be shared in the online meeting and it can be downloaded at: www.anora.com/en/investors . Recording of the presentation will also be available on Anora's website.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.anora.com

Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic region and a global industry forerunner in sustainability. Our market-leading portfolio consists of our own iconic Nordic brands and a wide range of prominent international partner wines and spirits. We export to close to 30 markets globally. Anora Group also includes Anora Industrial and logistics company Vectura. In 2024, Anora's net sales were EUR 692.0 million and the company employs about 1,200 professionals. Anora's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.