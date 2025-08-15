UNSW researchers have investigated the impact of two types of soldering fluxes on TOPCon solar modules under damp heat conditions and have found that "no-clean" soldering fluxes can cause severe corrosion of front silver-aluminum contacts. The researchers have also found that denser metallisation structures and lower aluminium content improve corrosion resistance. Researchers at Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) have assessed the impact of soldering fluxes on the corrosion of metal contacts in solar cells based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) design under damp-heat ...

