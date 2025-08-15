Italy's environment and energy ministry has approved six utility-scale battery storage projects in Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Puglia. From ESS News A decree issued on Aug. 7, 2025, authorized a 120 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) developed by BESS Sessa Aurunca S. r. l. The facility will be built on agricultural land in Sessa Aurunca, near Caserta, and will include 392 battery containers and 49 power conversion systems. It will connect to the grid through a new substation. In a separate decree on the same day, MASE approved a 280 MW battery system in Melfi, Potenza, known as Melfi ...

