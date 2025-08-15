Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
15.08.2025
Huion Launches 2025 Back-to-School Deals: Promotions for Creative Tools for Students & Teachers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With August here, the Back-to-School season is officially underway. Students, parents, and teachers are likely gearing up to purchase their must-have stationery or digital art supplies for the upcoming school year. Now, Huion is kicking off its Back-to-School sale with discounts of up to 47%! The promotion runs for one month, from August 15 to September 15, giving everyone plenty of time to shop before school starts.


Teachers and art students majoring in animation, character design, and 3D modeling will benefit from professional-grade screen tablets like Kamvas Pro 19 and Kamvas Pro 24 (4K). From August 15-17, Kamvas Pro 19 is available at an early-bird price of $929. After that, it will go up to $949. So, grab it early to save! Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) is available at $1,049, directly saving $250! Plus, you'll get a free Keydial mini to help boost your efficiency.


Looking for the best gifts for art students? Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), Kamvas 13 (Gen 3), Inspiroy 2 S/M/L, and Inspiroy Frego S/M are ideal for illustration, graphic design, 3D modeling, or online learning, with prices ranging from $44.99 to $459 and offering high quality and cutting-edge features.

For college or high school students who just need a portable tool to jot down quick notes during class or work on team projects and assignments, Huion Note digital, Kamvas Slate 10, Kamvas Slate 11, and Kamvas Slate 13 are perfect options.

Where to find Huion tablets at great prices? Visit our official store at store.huion.com. Be sure to verify your student or faculty member information via Student Beans to enjoy an additional 10% exclusive student discount on the promotion price!

Join Us for Exciting Giveaways!

If you're not planning to invest, why not try your luck with our giveaways? Take on the Huion1strokeChallenge on our social media for a chance to win a Kamvas Slate 13 Android tablet! Plus, our official Twitter accounts across various regions are hosting three rounds of giveaways during the back-to-school season, with 12 pieces of Inspiroy H580X drawing tablets up for grabs!

In our official community, we have a fun discussion topic; just leave your answer in the comments, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a Huion Note. So don't miss out on this amazing campaign, and good luck with your new session!


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746779/image_5000337_34291386.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746780/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584078/LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huion-launches-2025-back-to-school-deals-promotions-for-creative-tools-for-students--teachers-302526124.html

