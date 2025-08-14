Cemtrex Inc.: Cemtrex Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), a multi-industry technology company focused on security and industrial services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2025, showing substantial improvement in revenue, margins, and profitability compared to the prior year.

"Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Cemtrex is a stronger, more profitable, and more efficient business than it was a year ago," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO. "We've grown sales nearly 20 percent, expanded gross margins by three points, and delivered a $6.6 million year-over-year swing to positive operating income. This improvement is visible in nearly every major metric."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights (three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024)

Revenue increased 16% to $17.0 million from $14.7 million.

Security segment revenue increased 22% to $7.6 million; Industrial Services revenue increased 10% to $9.4 million.

Gross profit increased 25% to $7.37 million, with gross margin improving to 43% from 40%.

Operating loss narrowed to $0.64 million from $3.18 million.

Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Highlights (nine months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024)

Revenue increased 19% to $58.0 million from $48.7 million.

Security segment revenue increased 28% to $30.0 million, including a $10.4 million Vicon order.

Industrial Services revenue increased 11% to $27.9 million.

Gross profit increased 27% to $25.24 million, with gross margin improving to 44% from 41%.

Operating income was $1.69 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.95 million last year, a $6.64 million improvement.





Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and equivalents, including restricted cash, increased to $8.15 million from $5.42 million at September 30, 2024.

Working capital was $4.92 million despite higher current maturities of long-term liabilities.

"Our Security segment continues to see encouraging growth, anchored by the largest single order in Vicon's history, while Industrial Services continues to execute at a high level delivering strong growth and margin gains," added Govil. "We have tightened expenses, improved efficiency, and strengthened the balance sheet, all while executing on our growth plan. The difference between this year and last is significant, and we believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum into our next fiscal year."

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@cemtrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,032,530 $ 3,897,511 Restricted cash 1,112,829 1,522,881 Trade receivables, net 12,678,928 11,159,676 Trade receivables, net - related party 513,263 685,788 Inventory, net 5,826,243 6,988,529 Contract assets, net 598,151 985,207 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,555,663 1,456,687 Total current assets 29,317,607 26,696,279 Property and equipment, net 9,573,374 9,133,578 Right-of-use operating lease assets 1,969,122 1,933,378 Royalties receivable, net - related party 230,143 456,611 Goodwill 3,708,347 3,708,347 Other 2,162,230 2,187,265 Total Assets $ 46,960,823 $ 44,115,458 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,815,551 $ 4,520,173 Sales tax payable 14,575 73,024 Revolving line of credit 2,039,858 3,125,011 Current maturities of long-term liabilities 9,827,991 4,732,377 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 818,486 832,823 Loan from CEO 200,000 - Deposits from customers 261,671 408,415 Accrued expenses 1,925,794 1,393,902 Accrued payable on inventory in transit 168,717 640,450 Contract liabilities 2,709,590 1,254,204 Deferred revenue 1,329,902 1,297,616 Accrued income taxes 288,848 314,827 Total current liabilities 24,400,983 18,592,822 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 8,475,921 13,270,178 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,200,841 1,159,204 Other long-term liabilities 285,821 274,957 Deferred Revenue - long-term 490,046 658,019 Warrant liabilities 8,255,215 5,199,436 Total long-term liabilities 18,707,844 20,561,794 Total liabilities 43,108,827 39,154,616 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,705,327 shares issued and 2,641,227 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 2,456,827 shares issued and 2,392,727 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 (liquidation value of $10 per share) 2,705 2,457 Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 50 50 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 3,509,606 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 14,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 3,510 14 Additional paid-in capital 97,402,468 73,262,536 Accumulated deficit (96,270,146 ) (71,355,386 ) Treasury stock, 64,100 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock at June 30, 2025, (148,291 ) (148,291 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,627,462 2,949,297 Total Cemtrex stockholders' equity 3,617,758 4,710,677 Non-controlling interest 234,238 250,165 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,960,823 $ 44,115,458

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 16,965,658 $ 14,686,398 $ 57,955,826 $ 48,724,159 Cost of revenues 9,595,152 8,809,251 32,717,929 28,825,197 Gross profit 7,370,506 5,877,147 25,237,897 19,898,962 Operating expenses General and administrative 7,626,342 8,192,180 21,490,373 22,184,303 Research and development 386,565 864,483 2,054,537 2,664,688 Total operating expenses 8,012,907 9,056,663 23,544,910 24,848,991 Operating (loss)/income (642,401 ) (3,179,516 ) 1,692,987 (4,950,029 ) Other (expense)/income Other income/(expense), net 68,002 (933,539 ) (47,190 ) (710,363 ) Interest expense (461,504 ) (521,316 ) (1,398,415 ) (1,697,803 ) Gain/(loss) on exercise of warrant liabilities 74,008 (7,255,528 ) (15,722,097 ) (7,255,528 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability (3,615,437 ) 2,807,890 (8,928,275 ) 2,807,890 Total other income/(expense), net (3,934,931 ) (5,902,493 ) (26,095,977 ) (6,855,804 ) Net loss before income taxes (4,577,332 ) (9,082,009 ) (24,402,990 ) (11,805,833 ) Income tax expense 14,035 67,294 245,098 238,049 Loss from continuing operations (4,591,367 ) (9,149,303 ) (24,648,088 ) (12,043,882 ) (Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of tax (42,280 ) 9,984 (282,599 ) 30,939 Net loss (4,633,647 ) (9,139,319 ) (24,930,687 ) (12,012,943 ) Less net loss in noncontrolling interest (90,312 ) (158,293 ) (15,927 ) (351,212 ) Net loss attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. stockholders $ (4,543,335 ) $ (8,981,026 ) $ (24,914,760 ) $ (11,661,731 ) Income/(loss) per share - Basic & Diluted Continuing Operations $ (1.78 ) $ (605.49 ) $ (11.68 ) $ (2,232.92 ) Discontinued Operations $ (0.02 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.13 ) $ 5.88 Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic & Diluted 2,542,677 14,936 2,111,669 5,260

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (24,930,687 ) $ (12,012,943 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 960,930 998,641 (Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment 19,668 (13,595 Noncash lease expense 684,360 645,695 Bad debt expense 55,222 1,429,791 Contract modification - related party 280,545 - Share-based compensation 10,280 22,675 Income tax expense - 208,669 Shares issued to pay for services - 129,000 Accrued interest on notes payable 803,030 937,899 Non-cash royalty income (48,668 ) (39,846 Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable 29,167 - Loan origination costs 5,000 54,400 Loss on excess fair value of warrants - 7,255,528 Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities 15,722,096 - Changes in fair value of warrant liability 8,928,275 (2,807,890 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition of subsidiaries: Trade receivables (1,534,474 ) 1,420,733 Trade receivables - related party 87,116 (136,277 Inventory 1,162,286 1,350,333 Contract assets 387,056 624,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (98,976 ) 548,129 Other assets 125,035 (274,081 Accounts payable 295,378 (1,588,439 Accounts payable - related party - (5,009 Sales tax payable (58,449 ) 2,036 Operating lease liabilities (692,804 ) (646,595 Deposits from customers (146,744 ) 189,331 Accrued expenses 60,159 (496,932 Contract liabilities 1,455,386 921,287 Deferred revenue (135,687 ) (395,065 Income taxes payable (24,582 ) (196,727 Other liabilities 10,864 (201,366 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 3,410,782 (2,076,477 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,435,743 ) (429,334 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13,511 77,110 Royalties on related party revenues 40,000 46,000 Investment in MasterpieceVR (100,000 ) (100,000 Net cash used by investing activities (1,482,232 ) (406,224 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds on revolving line of credit 23,424,024 26,682,873 Payments on revolving line of credit (24,509,177 ) (24,025,081 Payments on debt (985,212 ) (7,818,405 Payments on Paycheck Protection Program Loans (50,628 ) (30,365 Proceeds on Loan from CEO 200,000 - Proceeds on bank loans - 28,267 Proceeds from notes payable 500,000 - Proceeds from warrant exercises 1,307,354 - Proceeds from offerings 1,463,550 10,035,293 Expenses on offerings (232,100 ) (935,333 Purchases of treasury stock - (69,705 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,117,811 3,867,544 Effect of currency translation (321,394 ) (114,180 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,724,967 1,270,663 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,420,392 6,349,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,145,359 $ 7,620,225 Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,032,530 $ 6,468,197 Restricted cash 1,112,829 1,152,028 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 8,145,359 $ 7,620,225



