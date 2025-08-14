Super League Enterprise: Super League Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

~ Q2 Gross Margin Expansion, Cost Reductions, Strategic Transactions, and Diversified Revenue Initiatives Could Position Super League to Achieve Adjusted EBITDA Positive in Q4 ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences within mobile games and the world's largest immersive platforms, today released second quarter 2025 financial results.

Super League Chief Executive Officer, Matt Edelman Commented:

"Our second quarter marked a pivotal step forward for Super League as we streamlined our operations, executed key financial transactions, launched innovative partnerships, and re-aligned the company's focus toward reaching sustainable profitability. Our conviction in the long-term growth opportunity at the intersection of interactive entertainment and playable media remains unwavering, and we continue to position Super League at the forefront of this inspiring, dynamic space.

We think of play as a state of mind and body that is central to our mission. While playing, people are engaged mentally and physically, emotionally connected, aspirational, and deeply focused. Our research shows that there are more than 5 billion people in the world who play, with 3.32 billion playing video games. The opportunity for brands to connect with passionate, attentive audiences is immense.

Our first-to-market programs in partnership with companies such as Universal Pictures and Panda Express and The Many on Roblox and Fortnite Creative demonstrate how we're driving measurable brand engagement through immersive, cross-platform activations. Our expanded partnership with Meta Stadiums through their AI-powered TikTok creator monetization platform stands to unlock a powerful new revenue stream. Through the acquisition of Supersocial, we bolstered our brand portfolio. Moving into an exclusive relationship with AdArcade to bring their patented playable ad format across the entire US mobile gaming footprint, coupled with the launch of our Rotrends Pro subscription service, reinforces our revenue diversification strategy.

Financially, we've made significant progress in strengthening our capital structure, reducing our 2025 debt service obligations by 90%, and streamlining operations with a 23% year-over-year reduction in pro forma operating costs. Despite macro headwinds largely due to tariff uncertainty in Q2, our gross margin improved Year-over-Year to 44%, and we remain committed to delivering Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4. Looking ahead, the passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (also known as the "GENIUS Act"), will provide opportunities to the Company to offer next generation consumer engagement programs. Management believes that we are well-positioned to be the leading company making brands playable. We anticipate that Super League's trajectory will create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is transforming how brands engage with consumers through the power of playable media. The company delivers ads, content, and immersive experiences that go beyond being seen, they're played, felt, and remembered across mobile games and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League offers a unique partnership for brands seeking to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In an attention-driven world, Super League makes brands relevant by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 475,000 $ 1,310,000 Accounts receivable 2,337,000 3,766,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 922,000 677,000 Total current assets 3,734,000 5,753,000 Property and Equipment, net 14,000 24,000 Intangible and Other Assets, net 2,849,000 4,070,000 Goodwill 1,864,000 1,864,000 Total assets $ 8,461,000 $ 11,711,000 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,461,000 $ 5,282,000 Accrued contingent consideration 116,000 138,000 Promissory note - contingent consideration 1,700,000 1,735,000 Contract liabilities 1,036,000 50,000 Notes payable and accrued interest 4,030,000 3,240,000 Total current liabilities 12,343,000 10,445,000 Deferred taxes 161,000 161,000 Warrant liability 74,000 935,000 Total liabilities 12,578,000 11,541,000 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share 78,000 94,000 Additional paid-in capital 272,954,000 270,111,000 Accumulated deficit (277,149,000 ) (270,035,000 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (4,117,000 ) 170,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,461,000 $ 11,711,000

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE $ 3,001,000 $ 4,116,000 $ 5,719,000 $ 8,325,000 COST OF REVENUE (1,692,000 ) (2,470,000 ) (3,214,000 ) (4,947,000 ) GROSS PROFIT 1,309,000 1,646,000 2,505,000 3,378,000 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, marketing and advertising 2,107,000 2,633,000 4,499,000 4,909,000 Engineering, technology and development 694,000 792,000 1,623,000 2,491,000 General and administrative 1,653,000 2,520,000 3,173,000 4,623,000 Contingent consideration - (206,000 ) (14,000 ) 53,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 4,454,000 5,739,000 9,281,000 12,076,000 NET OPERATING LOSS (3,145,000 ) (4,093,000 ) (6,776,000 ) (8,698,000 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of intangible assets 100,000 - 343,000 144,000 Interest expense, including change in fair value of promissory notes carried at fair value 181,000 (15,000 ) (1,221,000 ) (33,000 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 144,000 1,667,000 861,000 906,000 Other (63,000 ) (14,000 ) (220,000 ) (34,000 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 362,000 1,638,000 (237,000 ) 983,000 LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES (2,783,000 ) (2,455,000 ) (7,013,000 ) (7,715,000 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - - - - NET LOSS $ (2,783,000 ) $ (2,455,000 ) $ (7,013,000 ) $ (7,715,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (4.52 ) $ (24.01 ) $ (13.40 ) $ (62.17 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 637,877 168,533 531,083 149,776

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net loss $ (2,783,000 ) $ (2,455,000 ) $ (7,013,000 ) $ (7,715,000 ) Add back: Non-cash stock compensation 475,000 298,000 759,000 630,000 Non-cash amortization of intangibles 540,000 604,000 1,080,000 1,287,000 Change in fair value of warrant liability (144,000 ) (1,667,000 ) (861,000 ) (906,000 ) Other (185,000 ) 354,000 (302,000 ) 634,000 Proforma net loss $ (2,097,000 ) $ (2,866,000 ) $ (6,337,000 ) $ (6,070,000 ) Pro forma non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (3.29 ) $ (17.01 ) $ (11.93 ) $ (40.53 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 637,877 168,533 531,083 149,776