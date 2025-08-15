Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: 893899 | ISIN: US9290421091 | Ticker-Symbol: VO7
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 08:05
31,840 Euro
+0,16 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 00:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vornado Realty Trust: Vornado JV Completes Sale of 512 West 22nd Street for $205 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its 55% owned joint venture has completed the previously announced sale of 512 West 22nd Street, a 173,000 square foot Class A office building, for $205 million.

After repayment of the $123 million mortgage loan encumbering the property and transaction expenses, Vornado's share of the net proceeds is approximately $38 million.

Vornado expects to recognize an approximate $11 million financial statement gain from this transaction in the third quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Currently, some of the factors are interest rate fluctuations and the effects of inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.


