AppTech Payments Corp. Highlights Q2 2025 Financial and Strategic Developments

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APCX), a fintech company innovating payment solutions for businesses, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June, the Company reported an operating loss of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to an operating loss of $2.9 million, or $0.12 per share, for the same period in 2024. This year-over-year improvement reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to expand revenue opportunities and enhance operational efficiency.

"Our Q2 results reinforce the positive momentum we've been building over the last few quarters," said Felipe Corrado, AppTech's Chief Financial Officer. "We're executing against a disciplined plan focused on scaling revenues and streamlining costs-setting the stage for continued progress toward breakeven and profitability."

AppTech continues to invest in its core platform and diversify its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of merchants and partners. With revenues growing and expenses being actively managed, the Company remains committed to delivering long-term shareholder value.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



