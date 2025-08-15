Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TLR | ISIN: NO0010734122 | Ticker-Symbol: VP4
Frankfurt
15.08.25 | 08:16
1,995 Euro
-1,72 % -0,035
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0302,08011:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter and YTD 2025 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 15th of August 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the second quarter ended at MNOK 118 compared to MNOK 106 in Q2 2024. The increase in revenue was driven by 17% higher sales volume. Revenue for first half of 2025 ended at MNOK 233 compared to MNOK 210 YTD last year, an increase of 11%.

Second quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 30 compared to MNOK 27 in Q2 2024, representing 11% increase. EBITDA was positively affected by increased sales volume and continued focus on cost improvements. EBITDA for first half of 2025 ended at MNOK 60 compared to MNOK 48 YTD 2024, an increase of 27%.

The net profit ended at MNOK 40.2 (26.8) for the first half of 2025.

Cash dividend of NOK 1.25 per share distributed to shareholders in June.

The second quarter conference call, which will be held today, 15th of August at 8.30am (CET), will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvot47w4

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI65266ce5abba480f9cda4180274c996b

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q2 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.