Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Jolly Bubble Group, an emerging leader in North America's family entertainment sector, has drawn increasing media attention since its founding in Toronto, Canada in 2023. By integrating cutting-edge play equipment, immersive roleplay, and a strong focus on parent-child development, the brand is redefining indoor entertainment experiences for modern families.

With a unique approach to spatial design and themed environments, Jolly Bubble combines play with career simulation to create safe, creative, and engaging spaces for children aged 0-14. The brand has successfully launched flagship stores in Toronto, North York, Vancouver, and Ottawa, with plans to expand to over 10 locations by the end of 2025, including major markets in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

In 2024 alone, Jolly Bubble welcomed more than 100,000 family visits-a testament to its growing popularity. The brand is also committed to social impact, aiming to create 80-100 new jobs across Canada by 2026, with a focus on youth employment and community engagement. In June 2025, the company established the Jolly Foundation, dedicated to supporting underprivileged children and children with autism, as part of its mission to give back to the community. In August 2025, Jolly Bubble successfully completed its Pre-A financing round, reaching a valuation of USD 10 million. The proceeds from this round will be strategically allocated to accelerate store expansion in key markets, upgrade digital infrastructure and interactive play technologies, strengthen brand marketing and customer acquisition, enhance product and service offerings, and recruit top industry talent to support scalable growth.

In October 2025, Jolly Bubble will open its first U.S. branch in Seattle, officially entering the American market. Through a strategic blend of company-owned and regional franchised locations, the group is bringing its innovative, tech-driven, and emotionally connected entertainment model to families across North America.

About Jolly Bubble

Jolly Bubble is North America's leading one-stop family entertainment chain brand. The company specializes in providing a comprehensive entertainment, learning, and growth experience for children aged 0-14. Jolly Bubble seamlessly blends the joy of themed parks, the creativity of personalized parties, the enlightenment of educational courses, and the fun of social interactions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262525

SOURCE: 41Caijing