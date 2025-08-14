Quantum Computing Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc . ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today released financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025.

Dr. Yuping Huang, Interim Chief Executive Officer of QCi, commented, "We delivered meaningful commercial progress in the second quarter with new customer wins across quantum sensing, cybersecurity, and AI. Our first shipments to leading research institutions and commercial enterprises in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., together with our deepening engagement with NASA, underscore the growing demand for QCi's photonic technologies and mark an important step in our commercial journey.

"The launch of our operational chip foundry in Arizona represents a major strategic milestone, enabling us to fulfill pre-orders and support scalable production across multiple end markets, including datacom, telecom, and advanced sensing. In parallel, we've strengthened our leadership team to support this next phase of growth and execution. With commercial activity accelerating and strong customer interest across verticals, we remain focused on delivering practical quantum and photonic solutions that address real-world challenges."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2025 revenues totaled approximately $61,000 (43% gross margin) compared to $183,000 (32% gross margin) recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Gross margin can vary at our current revenue levels. Accordingly, the year-over-year variation is not significant.

Second quarter 2025 operating expenses totaled $10.2 million compared to the previous year's second quarter operating expenses of $5.3 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher employee-based expenses.

The Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $36.5 million, or $0.26 per basic share for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.2 million or $0.06 per basic share for the same period of the previous year. The increase in net loss this quarter was primarily due to a $28 million non-cash loss on the mark-to-market valuation of the Company's warrant derivative liability, which relates to our merger with QPhoton in June 2022.

Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $426.1 million, increasing from $153.6 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 increased by $269.8 million to $348.8 million from year-end 2024. During the second quarter, the Company raised total net proceeds of $188 million through a private placement of common stock.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2025 were $30.1 million, a decrease of $16.2 million compared to year-end 2024, driven primarily by the previously-mentioned non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's warrant derivative liability.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had shareholders' equity totaling $396.0 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Growing Commercial Adoption by Research Institutions : During the quarter, QCi secured an order for its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer (QPV), placed by the Department of Aerospace Structures and Materials at Delft University of Technology, a globally recognized engineering and research institution. The QPV will support advanced research in non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring, highlighting growing commercial engagement with leading academic centers and validation of QCi's quantum photonic sensing technologies. Additionally, QCi successfully shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a leading research institution in South Korea, marking a key milestone in the commercialization of its proprietary quantum communication technologies. Designed for compatibility with existing fiber optics infrastructure, the device enables secure quantum communication research and supports QCi's broader cybersecurity roadmap. This shipment demonstrates early global demand for QCi's quantum networking solutions and validates progress in transitioning lab-developed innovations to market-ready products.

: During the quarter, QCi secured an order for its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer (QPV), placed by the Department of Aerospace Structures and Materials at Delft University of Technology, a globally recognized engineering and research institution. The QPV will support advanced research in non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring, highlighting growing commercial engagement with leading academic centers and validation of QCi's quantum photonic sensing technologies. Additionally, QCi successfully shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a leading research institution in South Korea, marking a key milestone in the commercialization of its proprietary quantum communication technologies. Designed for compatibility with existing fiber optics infrastructure, the device enables secure quantum communication research and supports QCi's broader cybersecurity roadmap. This shipment demonstrates early global demand for QCi's quantum networking solutions and validates progress in transitioning lab-developed innovations to market-ready products. Expanding Commercial Traction for Quantum AI and Cybersecurity Solutions: During the quarter, QCi secured the sale of its EmuCore reservoir computing device to a major global automotive manufacturer. The system will be used for research and development to explore edge-based machine learning applications, including time-series prediction and image recognition. This marks a key step in validating QCi's reservoir computing platform in real-world environments and builds momentum for future adoption of the Company's PCIe-based photonic reservoir computing units. Subsequent to the quarter, on July 15, 2025, the Company announced a purchase order from a top 5 U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions. This was the Company's first U.S. commercial sale of its quantum cybersecurity solutions.

During the quarter, QCi secured the sale of its EmuCore reservoir computing device to a major global automotive manufacturer. The system will be used for research and development to explore edge-based machine learning applications, including time-series prediction and image recognition. This marks a key step in validating QCi's reservoir computing platform in real-world environments and builds momentum for future adoption of the Company's PCIe-based photonic reservoir computing units. Subsequent to the quarter, on July 15, 2025, the Company announced a purchase order from a top 5 U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions. This was the Company's first U.S. commercial sale of its quantum cybersecurity solutions. Advancing Strategic Partnerships with NASA : During the quarter, QCi was awarded a subcontract valued at up to $406,478 to support NASA's Langley Research Center. Under the project, QCi will apply its Dirac-3 quantum computer to develop quantum-based techniques for removing solar noise from space-based LIDAR data, an obstacle that has historically limited NASA's ability to conduct reliable daytime atmospheric sensing. Building upon QCi's prior work with NASA, the initiative aims to reduce the mission size, weight, and power requirements, reinforcing QCi's role as a trusted partner delivering quantum-powered solutions for real-world scientific challenges.

: During the quarter, QCi was awarded a subcontract valued at up to $406,478 to support NASA's Langley Research Center. Under the project, QCi will apply its Dirac-3 quantum computer to develop quantum-based techniques for removing solar noise from space-based LIDAR data, an obstacle that has historically limited NASA's ability to conduct reliable daytime atmospheric sensing. Building upon QCi's prior work with NASA, the initiative aims to reduce the mission size, weight, and power requirements, reinforcing QCi's role as a trusted partner delivering quantum-powered solutions for real-world scientific challenges. Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry Update : QCi completed construction of its quantum photonic chip foundry in Tempe, Arizona in March 2025, achieving a key milestone in its multi-phase growth strategy. In May 2025, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Tempe Mayor Corey Woods to mark the official grand opening. The state-of-the-art facility is now operational, fulfilling customer pre-orders and positioned to scale production of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips for the datacom, telecom, advanced sensing, and quantum computing markets.

: QCi completed construction of its quantum photonic chip foundry in Tempe, Arizona in March 2025, achieving a key milestone in its multi-phase growth strategy. In May 2025, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Tempe Mayor Corey Woods to mark the official grand opening. The state-of-the-art facility is now operational, fulfilling customer pre-orders and positioned to scale production of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips for the datacom, telecom, advanced sensing, and quantum computing markets. Key Leadership Appointments to Support Growth and Execution : During the second quarter, QCi made several strategic leadership changes to support its next phase of commercialization. Dr. Yuping Huang was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Roberts was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Dr. Milan Begliarbekov was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Pouya Dianat to Chief Revenue Officer. These appointments enhance QCi's operational and commercial leadership as the Company scales manufacturing and expands market adoption of its quantum and photonic solutions.

: During the second quarter, QCi made several strategic leadership changes to support its next phase of commercialization. Dr. Yuping Huang was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Roberts was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Dr. Milan Begliarbekov was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Pouya Dianat to Chief Revenue Officer. These appointments enhance QCi's operational and commercial leadership as the Company scales manufacturing and expands market adoption of its quantum and photonic solutions. Inclusion in Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes: QCi was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as part of the 2025 annual reconstitution, effective June 30. This milestone enhances the Company's visibility among institutional investors and index funds. The inclusion underscores increasing recognition of QCi's role in advancing real-world applications for quantum and photonic technologies.

QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Total revenue

$ 61



$ 183



$ 100



$ 210

Cost of revenue



35





125





61





141

Gross profit



26





58





39





69

Operating expenses































Research and development



5,975





2,094





8,960





4,315

Sales and marketing



680





429





1,352





880

General and administrative



3,542





2,802





8,184





6,459

Total operating expenses



10,197





5,325





18,496





11,654

Loss from operations



(10,171)





(5,267)





(18,457)





(11,585)

Non-operating income (expense)































Interest and other income



1,843





73





3,539





110

Interest expense



(58)





-





(116)





(155)

Change in fair value of derivative liability



(28,096)





-





(4,466)





-

Loss before income tax provision



(36,482)





(5,194)





(19,500)





(11,630)

Income tax provision



-





-





-





-

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (36,482)



$ (5,194)



$ (19,500)



$ (11,630)



































Loss per share:































Basic

$ (0.26)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.13)

Diluted

$ (0.26)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.13)



































Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss)































income per common share:































Basic



141,401





93,550





138,326





87,185

Diluted



141,401





93,550





138,326





87,185



QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value data)





June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 348,758



$ 78,945

Accounts receivable, net



96





27

Inventory



366





18

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,005





161

Total current assets



350,225





79,151

Property and equipment, net



10,569





8,212

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,076





1,522

Intangible assets, net



7,510





8,972

Goodwill



55,573





55,573

Other non-current assets



131





129

Total assets

$ 426,084



$ 153,559



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,372



$ 1,372

Accrued expenses



1,251





2,134

Deferred revenue



181





79

Other current liabilities



1,168





974

Total current liabilities



3,972





4,559

Derivative liability



24,594





40,532

Operating lease liabilities



1,536





1,181

Total liabilities



30,102





46,272

Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,550 shares Series A Preferred authorized; no















shares issued and outstanding as June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,















respectively; 3,080 shares of Series B Preferred Stock authorized; no shares issued















and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 157,911 and 129,012















shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,















respectively



16





13

Additional paid-in capital



615,948





307,756

Accumulated deficit



(219,982)





(200,482)

Total shareholders' equity



395,982





107,287

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 426,084



$ 153,559



