Globant Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

"This quarter, we continued making the strategic investments and bold moves needed to fully align with our new business model. As GenAI adoption accelerates across industries and the AI ecosystem grows in complexity, our market opportunity expands even further. Our pipeline has reached an all-time high of $3.7 billion-up 25% year-over-year-reflecting strong demand for our differentiated offering. At the center of this growth are our AI Pods, subscription model, AI Studios, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, which together define the "golden path" for enterprise-scale GenAI adoption. With our subscription model and AI Pods, we are reinventing the professional services industry-positioning Globant as a full-stack AI company that designs, builds, and integrates technology, platforms, and industry-specific expertise into scalable, outcome-driven solutions", expressed Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder.

"Our second-quarter results underscore the resilience and operational discipline of our business. We delivered revenues of $614.2 million, an adjusted operating margin of 15.0%, and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.53, reflecting both consistent execution and our ability to adapt in a dynamic market. During the quarter, we complemented our growth trajectory with the execution of strategic investments and a Business Optimization Plan, which included a one-time charge of $47.6 million. This initiative is a vital step toward enhancing our near-term profitability while strategically allocating resources for our AI Pods, subscription model and Globant Enterprise AI, positioning us as a full stack AI-company," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $614.2 million, representing 4.5% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.4% compared to 35.7% in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.1% in the second quarter of 2024.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 1.0% compared to 9.2% in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2024.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $(0.05) compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.53 compared to $1.51 in the second quarter of 2024.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $174.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

Globant completed the second quarter of 2025 with 30,084 Globers, 28,097 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2025 was as follows: 54.1% from North America (top country: US), 19.7% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.6% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.6% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2025 represented 8.6%, 20.3% and 29.3% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, Globant served a total of 981 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 339 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 329 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 64.1% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

2025 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2025:

Third quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $615.0 million, or 0.1% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 50 basis points.

Third quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.

Third quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.53 (assuming an average of 45.6 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,445.0 million, implying at least 1.2% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 25 basis points.

Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.

Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $6.12 (assuming an average of 45.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, our pipeline, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Six months ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024















Revenues 1,225,265

1,158,539

614,180

587,461 Cost of revenues (794,394)

(746,769)

(396,539)

(377,912) Gross profit 430,871

411,770

217,641

209,549















Selling, general and administrative expenses (321,238)

(306,699)

(159,543)

(154,585) Net impairment losses on financial assets (6,339)

(5,327)

(4,660)

(3,162) Business Optimization Costs (47,580)

-

(47,580)

- Other operating income and expenses, -

1,961

-

1,961 Profit from operations 55,714

101,705

5,858

53,763















Finance income 1,923

2,527

978

1,402 Finance expense (20,599)

(13,502)

(10,972)

(6,233) Other financial results, net 861

5,606

(239)

532 Financial results, net (17,815)

(5,369)

(10,233)

(4,299)















Share of results of investment in associates 6

56

23

70 Other income and expenses, net (3,385)

10,606

(114)

595 Profit (Loss) before income tax 34,520

106,998

(4,466)

50,129















Income tax (7,749)

(23,044)

742

(10,104) Net income (loss) for the period 26,771

83,954

(3,724)

40,025















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 80,377

(43,013)

51,288

(24,405) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (5,798)

1,019

(5,798)

894 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 13,158

(13,133)

3,000

(4,378) Total comprehensive income for the period 114,508

28,827

44,766

12,136















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 28,252

83,718

(2,383)

38,658 Non-controlling interest (1,481)

236

(1,341)

1,367 Net income (loss) for the period 26,771

83,954

(3,724)

40,025















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 109,574

30,598

41,850

11,589 Non-controlling interest 4,934

(1,771)

2,916

547 Total comprehensive income for the period 114,508

28,827

44,766

12,136 Earnings per share













Basic 0.64

1.94

(0.05)

0.89 Diluted 0.62

1.89

(0.05)

0.87 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 44,177

43,172

44,298

43,244 Diluted 45,424

44,220

44,298

44,292

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

167,431

142,093 Investments

6,812

13,992 Trade receivables

636,387

605,002 Other assets

32,099

20,420 Other receivables

97,586

53,939 Other financial assets

9,889

3,100 Total current assets

950,204

838,546









Non-current assets







Investments

2,398

2,212 Other assets

5,989

4,750 Other receivables

48,862

40,784 Deferred tax assets

84,534

80,811 Investment in associates

1,653

1,648 Other financial assets

41,241

41,403 Property and equipment

147,939

154,755 Intangible assets

358,803

377,365 Right-of-use assets

104,947

122,884 Goodwill

1,650,680

1,517,252 Total non-current assets

2,447,046

2,343,864 TOTAL ASSETS

3,397,250

3,182,410









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

113,271

114,743 Payroll and social security taxes payable

217,029

239,440 Borrowings

20,174

1,601 Other financial liabilities

146,679

153,803 Lease liabilities

25,968

29,736 Tax liabilities

22,797

36,916 Income tax payable

8,867

6,520 Other liabilities

99

231 Total current liabilities

554,884

582,990









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

4,957

2,006 Borrowings

409,115

290,935 Other financial liabilities

102,036

125,651 Lease liabilities

81,397

87,887 Deferred tax liabilities

29,555

29,611 Income tax payable

1,216

6,625 Payroll and social security taxes payable

1,712

5,187 Provisions for contingencies

23,096

18,169 Total non-current liabilities

653,084

566,071 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,207,968

1,149,061









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

53,408

52,837 Additional paid-in capital

1,239,070

1,193,029 Other reserves

(63,434)

(144,756) Retained earnings

891,073

862,821 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,120,117

1,963,931 Non-controlling interests

69,165

69,418 Total equity

2,189,282

2,033,349 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,397,250

3,182,410

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net Income for the period

(3,724)

40,025 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

57,883

41,788 Changes in working capital

(32,281)

(71,646) Cash flows from operating activities

21,878

10,167 Capital expenditures

(24,735)

(38,155) Cash flows from investing activities

(68,763)

(60,656) Cash flows from financing activities

103,757

(17,514) Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents

56,872

(68,003)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Six months ended



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit















Gross profit 430,871

411,770



217,641

209,549 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,241

15,958



11,085

8,525 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 13,203

12,901



5,513

5,759 Adjusted gross profit 466,315

440,629



234,239

223,833 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.1 %

38.0 %



38.1 %

38.1 %

















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses (321,238)

(306,699)



(159,543)

(154,585) Depreciation and amortization expense 59,594

50,507



29,939

25,442 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 27,660

26,714



14,275

14,399 Acquisition-related charges (a) 12,206

15,584



5,639

5,986 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (221,778)

(213,894)



(109,690)

(108,758) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.1) %

(18.5) %



(17.9) %

(18.5) %

















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations















Profit from operations 55,714

101,705



5,858

53,763 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 40,863

39,615



19,788

20,158 Acquisition-related charges (a) 38,477

32,880



18,872

14,736 Business optimization costs (b) 47,580

-



47,580

- Adjusted profit from operations 182,634

174,200



92,098

88,657 Adjusted profit from operations margin 14.9 %

15.0 %



15.0 %

15.1 %

















Reconciliation of net income for the period















Net income for the period 28,252

83,718



(2,383)

38,658 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 40,378

39,425



19,359

20,077 Acquisition-related charges (a) 54,266

26,380



26,309

16,440 Business optimization costs (b) 46,453

-



46,453

- Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (31,811)

(15,117)



(20,035)

(8,313) Adjusted net income 137,538

134,406



69,703

66,862 Adjusted net income margin 11.2 %

11.6 %



11.3 %

11.4 %

















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS















Adjusted net income 137,538

134,406



69,703

66,862 Diluted shares 45,424

44,220



45,545

44,292 Adjusted diluted EPS 3.03

3.04



1.53

1.51

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) One-time charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 related to the Company's Business Optimization Program initiated in April 2025. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025











Total Employees 29,112 29,998 31,280 31,102 30,084 IT Professionals 27,133 27,927 29,198 29,022 28,097











North America Revenues % 56.3 55.7 55.2 55.5 54.1 Latin America Revenues % 23.0 21.8 20.4 19.6 19.7 Europe Revenues % 16.9 17.6 17.7 18.2 19.6 New Markets Revenues % 3.8 4.9 6.7 6.7 6.6











USD Revenues % 67.1 66.6 64.8 67.2 64.1 Other Currencies Revenues % 32.9 33.4 35.2 32.8 35.9











Top Customer % 8.3 9.1 9.1 8.8 8.6 Top 5 Customers % 21.0 21.0 19.8 20.0 20.3 Top 10 Customers % 30.3 30.1 29.3 29.1 29.3











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 958 969 1,012 1,004 981 Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 329 331 346 341 339













(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

[1] Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

