WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
15.08.25 | 10:38
58,48 Euro
-12,77 % -8,56
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,3458,8611:18
58,2458,8211:15
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 22:26 Uhr
Globant Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

"This quarter, we continued making the strategic investments and bold moves needed to fully align with our new business model. As GenAI adoption accelerates across industries and the AI ecosystem grows in complexity, our market opportunity expands even further. Our pipeline has reached an all-time high of $3.7 billion-up 25% year-over-year-reflecting strong demand for our differentiated offering. At the center of this growth are our AI Pods, subscription model, AI Studios, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, which together define the "golden path" for enterprise-scale GenAI adoption. With our subscription model and AI Pods, we are reinventing the professional services industry-positioning Globant as a full-stack AI company that designs, builds, and integrates technology, platforms, and industry-specific expertise into scalable, outcome-driven solutions", expressed Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder.

"Our second-quarter results underscore the resilience and operational discipline of our business. We delivered revenues of $614.2 million, an adjusted operating margin of 15.0%, and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.53, reflecting both consistent execution and our ability to adapt in a dynamic market. During the quarter, we complemented our growth trajectory with the execution of strategic investments and a Business Optimization Plan, which included a one-time charge of $47.6 million. This initiative is a vital step toward enhancing our near-term profitability while strategically allocating resources for our AI Pods, subscription model and Globant Enterprise AI, positioning us as a full stack AI-company," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $614.2 million, representing 4.5% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.4% compared to 35.7% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.1% compared to 38.1% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 1.0% compared to 9.2% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $(0.05) compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.53 compared to $1.51 in the second quarter of 2024.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $174.2 million as of June 30, 2025.
  • Globant completed the second quarter of 2025 with 30,084 Globers, 28,097 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2025 was as follows: 54.1% from North America (top country: US), 19.7% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.6% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 6.6% from New Markets[1] (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2025 represented 8.6%, 20.3% and 29.3% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, Globant served a total of 981 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 339 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 329 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 64.1% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

2025 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2025:

  • Third quarter 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $615.0 million, or 0.1% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 50 basis points.
  • Third quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.
  • Third quarter 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.53 (assuming an average of 45.6 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2025 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,445.0 million, implying at least 1.2% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 25 basis points.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be at least 15.0%.
  • Fiscal year 2025 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $6.12 (assuming an average of 45.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2025).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
 A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website. Martin Migoya, Globant's Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's Chief Financial Officer, and Diego Tártara, Globant's Chief Technology Officer, will discuss the second quarter 2025 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30 pm ET. This call will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F2Q25EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.
We have more than 30,000 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, our pipeline, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Six months ended


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024









Revenues

1,225,265


1,158,539


614,180


587,461

Cost of revenues

(794,394)


(746,769)


(396,539)


(377,912)

Gross profit

430,871


411,770


217,641


209,549









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(321,238)


(306,699)


(159,543)


(154,585)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(6,339)


(5,327)


(4,660)


(3,162)

Business Optimization Costs

(47,580)


-


(47,580)


-

Other operating income and expenses,

-


1,961


-


1,961

Profit from operations

55,714


101,705


5,858


53,763









Finance income

1,923


2,527


978


1,402

Finance expense

(20,599)


(13,502)


(10,972)


(6,233)

Other financial results, net

861


5,606


(239)


532

Financial results, net

(17,815)


(5,369)


(10,233)


(4,299)









Share of results of investment in associates

6


56


23


70

Other income and expenses, net

(3,385)


10,606


(114)


595

Profit (Loss) before income tax

34,520


106,998


(4,466)


50,129









Income tax

(7,749)


(23,044)


742


(10,104)

Net income (loss) for the period

26,771


83,954


(3,724)


40,025









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:








- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

80,377


(43,013)


51,288


(24,405)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(5,798)


1,019


(5,798)


894

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

13,158


(13,133)


3,000


(4,378)

Total comprehensive income for the period

114,508


28,827


44,766


12,136









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

28,252


83,718


(2,383)


38,658

Non-controlling interest

(1,481)


236


(1,341)


1,367

Net income (loss) for the period

26,771


83,954


(3,724)


40,025









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

109,574


30,598


41,850


11,589

Non-controlling interest

4,934


(1,771)


2,916


547

Total comprehensive income for the period

114,508


28,827


44,766


12,136

Earnings per share








Basic

0.64


1.94


(0.05)


0.89

Diluted

0.62


1.89


(0.05)


0.87

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

44,177


43,172


44,298


43,244

Diluted

45,424


44,220


44,298


44,292

Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


167,431


142,093

Investments


6,812


13,992

Trade receivables


636,387


605,002

Other assets


32,099


20,420

Other receivables


97,586


53,939

Other financial assets


9,889


3,100

Total current assets


950,204


838,546






Non-current assets





Investments


2,398


2,212

Other assets


5,989


4,750

Other receivables


48,862


40,784

Deferred tax assets


84,534


80,811

Investment in associates


1,653


1,648

Other financial assets


41,241


41,403

Property and equipment


147,939


154,755

Intangible assets


358,803


377,365

Right-of-use assets


104,947


122,884

Goodwill


1,650,680


1,517,252

Total non-current assets


2,447,046


2,343,864

TOTAL ASSETS


3,397,250


3,182,410






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


113,271


114,743

Payroll and social security taxes payable


217,029


239,440

Borrowings


20,174


1,601

Other financial liabilities


146,679


153,803

Lease liabilities


25,968


29,736

Tax liabilities


22,797


36,916

Income tax payable


8,867


6,520

Other liabilities


99


231

Total current liabilities


554,884


582,990






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


4,957


2,006

Borrowings


409,115


290,935

Other financial liabilities


102,036


125,651

Lease liabilities


81,397


87,887

Deferred tax liabilities


29,555


29,611

Income tax payable


1,216


6,625

Payroll and social security taxes payable


1,712


5,187

Provisions for contingencies


23,096


18,169

Total non-current liabilities


653,084


566,071

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,207,968


1,149,061






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


53,408


52,837

Additional paid-in capital


1,239,070


1,193,029

Other reserves


(63,434)


(144,756)

Retained earnings


891,073


862,821

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


2,120,117


1,963,931

Non-controlling interests


69,165


69,418

Total equity


2,189,282


2,033,349

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,397,250


3,182,410

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Net Income for the period


(3,724)


40,025

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


57,883


41,788

Changes in working capital


(32,281)


(71,646)

Cash flows from operating activities


21,878


10,167

Capital expenditures


(24,735)


(38,155)

Cash flows from investing activities


(68,763)


(60,656)

Cash flows from financing activities


103,757


(17,514)

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


56,872


(68,003)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Six months ended



Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024










Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit









Gross profit

430,871


411,770



217,641


209,549

Depreciation and amortization expense

22,241


15,958



11,085


8,525

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

13,203


12,901



5,513


5,759

Adjusted gross profit

466,315


440,629



234,239


223,833

Adjusted gross profit margin

38.1 %


38.0 %



38.1 %


38.1 %










Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(321,238)


(306,699)



(159,543)


(154,585)

Depreciation and amortization expense

59,594


50,507



29,939


25,442

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

27,660


26,714



14,275


14,399

Acquisition-related charges (a)

12,206


15,584



5,639


5,986

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(221,778)


(213,894)



(109,690)


(108,758)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.1) %


(18.5) %



(17.9) %


(18.5) %










Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations









Profit from operations

55,714


101,705



5,858


53,763

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

40,863


39,615



19,788


20,158

Acquisition-related charges (a)

38,477


32,880



18,872


14,736

Business optimization costs (b)

47,580


-



47,580


-

Adjusted profit from operations

182,634


174,200



92,098


88,657

Adjusted profit from operations margin

14.9 %


15.0 %



15.0 %


15.1 %










Reconciliation of net income for the period









Net income for the period

28,252


83,718



(2,383)


38,658

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

40,378


39,425



19,359


20,077

Acquisition-related charges (a)

54,266


26,380



26,309


16,440

Business optimization costs (b)

46,453


-



46,453


-

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(31,811)


(15,117)



(20,035)


(8,313)

Adjusted net income

137,538


134,406



69,703


66,862

Adjusted net income margin

11.2 %


11.6 %



11.3 %


11.4 %










Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS









Adjusted net income

137,538


134,406



69,703


66,862

Diluted shares

45,424


44,220



45,545


44,292

Adjusted diluted EPS

3.03


3.04



1.53


1.51

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) One-time charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 related to the Company's Business Optimization Program initiated in April 2025. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025







Total Employees

29,112

29,998

31,280

31,102

30,084

IT Professionals

27,133

27,927

29,198

29,022

28,097







North America Revenues %

56.3

55.7

55.2

55.5

54.1

Latin America Revenues %

23.0

21.8

20.4

19.6

19.7

Europe Revenues %

16.9

17.6

17.7

18.2

19.6

New Markets Revenues %

3.8

4.9

6.7

6.7

6.6







USD Revenues %

67.1

66.6

64.8

67.2

64.1

Other Currencies Revenues %

32.9

33.4

35.2

32.8

35.9







Top Customer %

8.3

9.1

9.1

8.8

8.6

Top 5 Customers %

21.0

21.0

19.8

20.0

20.3

Top 10 Customers %

30.3

30.1

29.3

29.1

29.3







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

958

969

1,012

1,004

981

Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

329

331

346

341

339







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

[1] Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

© 2025 PR Newswire
