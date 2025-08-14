Anzeige
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2025 Dividend

  • Quarterly cash dividend increased 14 percent to $0.72 per share
  • 15th consecutive year Cboe has increased its dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 14 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.63 per share.

The third-quarter 2025 dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-917-985-1496

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


[email protected]

[email protected]


[email protected]








CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
