Macquarie University researchers have developed a process to extract silver from retired solar panels. They are working with Lithium Universe to reuse the metal in electronics and solar manufacturing. From pv magazine Australia A breakthrough technology to extract silver from decommissioned solar panels has been mastered by Macquarie University researchers, and in partnership with Lithium Universe, will see the resource repurposed in electronics and solar panel industries. The Jet Electrochemical Silver Extraction (JESE) technology works like a precision cleaning tool, directing a thin stream ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...